Tata Nexon vs Renault Kiger: Which One Should You Pick?

The Tata Nexon is on the list of everyone looking to buy a small family SUV. It caters to everyone with its multiple engine options, and keeps people satisfied with its feature-rich and premium cabin.

The Renault Kiger, on the other hand, sits in the same segment, but focuses on bringing a more affordable package. So, does the Kiger have enough for you to seal the deal, or should you stretch more for the Nexon? Find out the answer here.

Price

The top-spec variant of the Kiger is one of the most affordable in the segment, and compared to the Nexon, it costs over Rs 3.8 lakh less.

The base variant of the Kiger is more affordable than the Nexon as well.

The Nexon is more expensive, but it also has a higher number of variants and subvariants, which gives buyers more options to choose from.

Also, while the Nexon gets Dark and Red Dark editions, which come with cosmetic changes, the Kiger does not get any special or limited-run editions.

Dimensions & Design

Specifications Tata Nexon Renault Kiger Difference Length 3995 mm 3990 mm + 5 mm Width 1804 mm 1750 mm + 54 mm Height 1620 mm 1605 mm + 15 mm Wheelbase 2498 mm 2500 mm - 2 mm

While both the Nexon and Kiger have similar length, the Nexon looks much bolder on the road thanks to its added width and height.

However, both have similar wheelbases.

Both cars have a premium design thanks to sharp noses, sleek lighting elements, and stylish alloy wheels.

However, the Nexon looks more modern due to its connected LED tail lamps and sharper-looking alloy wheels.

Kiger, on the other hand, gets a more rugged look thanks to its massive bumpers, chunky body plates and prominent skid plates.

While both have good road presence, the Nexon’s added width and height, along with more modern design elements, will turn more heads.

Interior & Space

With the Nexon, you get a minimalistic dashboard design with clean horizontal lines to highlight the width.

Tata has used an abundance of gloss black elements, which does make the cabin look richer, but these elements are hard to keep clean and prone to scratches.

The cabin quality, along with fit and finish are good as the plastics feel smooth and you get soft-touch materials.

Inside the Kiger, you get a sporty design with a dual-tone theme and yellow stitching on the steering wheel, gear lever, centre armrest, and seats.

You also getsoft touch padding on the steering wheel, door pads, and centre armrest, just like in the Nexon, but the plastics here feel scratchy, especially on the doors.

In both cars, the front seats offer enough space for large adults in the front, and they get good side and underthigh support.

But the Nexon’s seat back is a little short, which will not offer proper back support for tall passengers.

With its added width, the Nexon offers more space for three people in the back, but the lack of a middle headrest will make long drives a little uncomfortable for the middle passenger.

It also gets rear window sunshades for privacy and protection from harsh sunlight.

The Kiger is not as wide as the Nexon, but it still offers good space for two adults and a child in the rear seat.

Here, while the headroom is slightly lower, you get better knee and legroom than in the Nexon, because the Nexon’s front seatback has more padding, which reduces space.

It also misses out on a middle headrest.

Features & Safety

Key Features Tata Nexon Renault Kiger l 10.25-inch Touchscreen l Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay l 10.25-inch Digital Driver’s Display l Panoramic Sunroof l Wireless Phone Charger l Ventilated Front Seats l JBL Sound System l 360-degree Camera l Blind View Monitor l Level-1 ADAS l 8-inch touchscreen l Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay l 7-inch Digital Driver’s Display l ARKYMAS Sound System l Ventilated Front Seats l Wireless Phone Charger l 360-degree Camera

The Nexon, being the more expensive one, does offer better features in this segment.

Over the Kiger, it gets a bigger touchscreen, a larger digital driver’s display, and a panoramic sunroof.

Kiger does not offer anything over the Nexon.

Even in terms of safety, the Nexon offers more as it comes with Level 2 ADAS features and 5-star safety ratings from both Global NCAP and Bharat NCAP, neither of which is available with the Kiger.

The ADAS suite of the Nexon gets features like autonomous emergency braking, and lane keep assist, all of which have been well-tuned for Indian driving conditions.

Now, while the Kiger has fewer features than the Nexon, it is also much more affordable, which makes its feature list feel fair for the price.

Powertrain Options

Specifications Tata Nexon Renault Kiger Engine 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre turbo-petrol + CNG 1.5-litre diesel 1-litre naturally-aspirated petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol Power 120 PS 100 PS 115 PS 72 PS 100 PS Torque 170 Nm 170 Nm 260 Nm 96 Nm 160 Nm Transmission 5MT, 6MT, 6AMT, 7DCA 6MT 6MT, 6AMT 5MT, 5AMT 5MT, CVT

The Nexon gets both petrol and diesel engine options, along with CNG, giving buyers more to choose from.

There is a turbo-petrol unit, which gives an exciting drive experience, and it is available with multiple transmission options.

For a lower running cost, this engine is also available with a factory-fitted CNG kit, but the trade-off comes in performance.

You can pick the diesel for a good blend of fuel efficiency and performance, but here you get an AMT instead of a proper automatic transmission.

The Kiger comes with a 1-litre petrol engine that offers relaxed city drives, but its low output figures will make your highway drives feel dull and slow.

You can pick the turbo-petrol engine for better performance, and it gets a CVT for smooth drives.

Verdict

The Tata Nexon is the ideal choice for those looking for a well-rounded package and are willing to shell out over Rs 14 lakhs for it. Because for that price, Tata is giving you a good piece of everything. You get a modern design, a premium cabin, a comprehensive safety package, and loads of features.

But for those who have a tighter budget, the Renault Kiger makes a strong case with its good space, premium design, and good daily use features, all wrapped in an affordable package. If premiumness and flashy features are not on your checklist, then the Kiger can keep you and your family satisfied.

If you still haven’t decided and want to explore more options, you can take a look at other options in the segment like the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Maruti Fronx, Skoda Kylaq, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Kia Syros, and Maruti Brezza.