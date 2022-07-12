The Tata Nexon , once again, turned out to be the crowd’s favourite in this segment, registering almost 14,300 unit sales. Its market share stood close to 27 per cent. These figures include the demand for the Nexon EV as well.

Hyundai’s Venue was the only other sub-4m SUV to cross the 10,000 unit sales mark in June. It even bettered its average six-month sales figure. Some of the spike in demand can be credited to the launch of the facelifted version in June.