Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet: Top Finishers In Sub-4m SUV June 2022 Sales

Modified On Jul 12, 2022 03:43 PM By Rohit for Tata Nexon

While the segment registered total sales of over 50,000 units, only two models could breach the 10,000-unit sales mark

The sub-4m SUV segment has once again witnessed healthy demand from buyers, as indicated by the June 2022 sales numbers. With eight models in this space, the total number of sub-4m SUVs sold last month crossed the 50,000 unit mark.

Here’s how each SUV fared:

Sub-compact SUVs & crossovers

June 2022

May 2022

MoM Growth

Market share current(%)

Market share (% last year)

YoY mkt share (%)

Average sales (6 months)

Tata Nexon

14295

14614

-2.18

26.83

18.18

8.65

13562

Hyundai Venue

10321

8300

24.34

19.37

11.01

8.36

9644

Kia Sonet

7455

7899

-5.62

13.99

13.49

0.5

6135

Toyota Urban Cruiser

5301

3128

69.46

9.95

5.84

4.11

2845

Mahindra XUV300

4754

5022

-5.33

8.92

10.44

-1.52

4399

Maruti Vitara Brezza

4404

10312

-57.29

8.26

29.04

-20.78

10480

Renault Kiger

3411

1380

147.17

6.4

4.6

1.8

2319

Nissan Magnite

3331

1920

73.48

6.25

7.36

-1.11

2561

Total

53272

52575

1.32

99.97

Takeaways

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon EV Max

  • The Tata Nexon, once again, turned out to be the crowd’s favourite in this segment, registering almost 14,300 unit sales. Its market share stood close to 27 per cent. These figures include the demand for the Nexon EV as well.

  • Hyundai’s Venue was the only other sub-4m SUV to cross the 10,000 unit sales mark in June. It even bettered its average six-month sales figure. Some of the spike in demand can be credited to the launch of the facelifted version in June.

Kia Sonet

  • Although the Kia Sonet’s month-on-month (MoM) sales figure dropped by nearly 6 per cent, it still took third place in the June sales chart.

  • With over 5,000 units sold, the Toyota Urban Cruiser ranked fourth, bagging a market share of nearly 10 per cent. Its MoM demand grew by an impressive 69 per cent.

  • The demand for the Mahindra XUV300 dropped a bit, putting it behind the Urban Cruiser.

Maruti Brezza

  • Demand for the now discontinued Maruti Vitara Brezza dropped by the biggest margin here at 57 per cent (MoM). It’s replaced by the Maruti Brezza which should be near the top of the monthly sales chart, as per usual, next time around.

  • Renault-Nissan’s sub-4m SUV duo, the Kiger and Magnite, took the last two places, as they failed to cross the 3,500 unit sales mark. That said, the Kiger registered a massive jump of nearly 150 per cent in its MoM demand.

