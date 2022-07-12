Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet: Top Finishers In Sub-4m SUV June 2022 Sales
Modified On Jul 12, 2022
While the segment registered total sales of over 50,000 units, only two models could breach the 10,000-unit sales mark
The sub-4m SUV segment has once again witnessed healthy demand from buyers, as indicated by the June 2022 sales numbers. With eight models in this space, the total number of sub-4m SUVs sold last month crossed the 50,000 unit mark.
Here’s how each SUV fared:
|
Sub-compact SUVs & crossovers
|
June 2022
|
May 2022
|
MoM Growth
|
Market share current(%)
|
Market share (% last year)
|
YoY mkt share (%)
|
Average sales (6 months)
|
Tata Nexon
|
14295
|
14614
|
-2.18
|
26.83
|
18.18
|
8.65
|
13562
|
Hyundai Venue
|
10321
|
8300
|
24.34
|
19.37
|
11.01
|
8.36
|
9644
|
Kia Sonet
|
7455
|
7899
|
-5.62
|
13.99
|
13.49
|
0.5
|
6135
|
Toyota Urban Cruiser
|
5301
|
3128
|
69.46
|
9.95
|
5.84
|
4.11
|
2845
|
Mahindra XUV300
|
4754
|
5022
|
-5.33
|
8.92
|
10.44
|
-1.52
|
4399
|
Maruti Vitara Brezza
|
4404
|
10312
|
-57.29
|
8.26
|
29.04
|
-20.78
|
10480
|
Renault Kiger
|
3411
|
1380
|
147.17
|
6.4
|
4.6
|
1.8
|
2319
|
Nissan Magnite
|
3331
|
1920
|
73.48
|
6.25
|
7.36
|
-1.11
|
2561
|
Total
|
53272
|
52575
|
1.32
|
99.97
Takeaways
-
The Tata Nexon, once again, turned out to be the crowd’s favourite in this segment, registering almost 14,300 unit sales. Its market share stood close to 27 per cent. These figures include the demand for the Nexon EV as well.
-
Hyundai’s Venue was the only other sub-4m SUV to cross the 10,000 unit sales mark in June. It even bettered its average six-month sales figure. Some of the spike in demand can be credited to the launch of the facelifted version in June.
-
Although the Kia Sonet’s month-on-month (MoM) sales figure dropped by nearly 6 per cent, it still took third place in the June sales chart.
-
With over 5,000 units sold, the Toyota Urban Cruiser ranked fourth, bagging a market share of nearly 10 per cent. Its MoM demand grew by an impressive 69 per cent.
-
The demand for the Mahindra XUV300 dropped a bit, putting it behind the Urban Cruiser.
-
Demand for the now discontinued Maruti Vitara Brezza dropped by the biggest margin here at 57 per cent (MoM). It’s replaced by the Maruti Brezza which should be near the top of the monthly sales chart, as per usual, next time around.
-
Renault-Nissan’s sub-4m SUV duo, the Kiger and Magnite, took the last two places, as they failed to cross the 3,500 unit sales mark. That said, the Kiger registered a massive jump of nearly 150 per cent in its MoM demand.
