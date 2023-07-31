Modified On Jul 31, 2023 12:08 PM By Rohit for Tata Nexon 2024

The Tata Nexon facelift is expected to go on sale by early next year at a starting price of Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom)

Tata Nexon to get its second facelift; first one came in early 2020.

Expected changes include new front and rear profiles to match the brand’s new design language.

The new Nexon will also get revised upholstery, centre console and steering wheel.

To come with a 10.25-inch touchscreen, digital driver display and up to six airbags.

Tata will likely continue offering it with petrol, diesel and electric powertrains.

The Tata Nexon facelift is being thoroughly put through its paces as we recently caught another one of its test mules doing the rounds. While it was still covered in heavy camouflage, the latest sighting did give away one of the updated features of the sub-4m SUV. This will be the Nexon’s second major facelift after the first facelift that came in early 2020.

What Did We See?

In the latest spy image, we could see the new Nexon’s LED headlights (likely projectors), now housed in the bumper, and LED DRLs (although briefly) in action for the first time. We already know that the SUV will get an updated front end inspired by the Tata Sierra EV and Tata Curvv concepts, including a split-grille setup and a tweaked bumper.

Changes to the sides are minimal and will only consist of a new design for the alloy wheels. The facelifted Nexon’s rear will have differences in the form of a revised bumper, reshaped tailgate, and connected LED taillights.

Updates On The Inside

While we couldn’t get a proper look at the cabin of the updated Tata Nexon, we did notice the Tata Avinya-like steering wheel (with a display or backlit panel in the centre with controls) and paddle shifters. Other changes inside the cabin will include a new upholstery colour and slightly revised centre console.

In terms of features, the Nexon facelift will likely be equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital driver’s display, auto climate control, wireless phone charging and ventilated front seats. Its safety net is expected to include up to six airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, a 360-degree camera and rear parking sensors.

Also Read: 10 Cars Under Rs 10 Lakh That Won't Fear The Rains

Powertrains On Offer

Tata is expected to provide the Nexon facelift with a new 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine (125PS/225Nm) while retaining the current model’s 1.5-litre diesel unit (115PS/160Nm). The new turbo-petrol engine is likely to come with a DCT (dual-clutch transmission) automatic, while the diesel could continue with an AMT gearbox. A manual shifter will likely be standard with both the engines.

The Nexon EV is expected to sport the same visual and feature changes as part of this facelift. It might even debut the changes ahead of the ICE models, as it did when the Nexon EV was launched.

Expected Launch And Rivals

The Nexon facelift is expected to go on sale sometime early next year, with prices likely to start from Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rekindle its rivalry with the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger, while also serving as an alternative to crossover SUVs like the Maruti Fronx and Citroen C3.

Also Read: 5 Features Tata Punch Gets Over The Hyundai Exter

Read More on : Tata Nexon AMT