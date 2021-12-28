Tata Nexon EV’s Silver Colour Discontinued

Published On Dec 28, 2021 03:14 PM By Rohit for Tata Nexon EV

The ICE Nexon had gotten the same change a couple of months ago

Tata offered all variants of the electric SUV with the silver colour.

No other changes have been made to the Nexon EV.

It still gets the same 30.2kWh battery pack and a 129PS electric motor.

The Nexon EV is priced between Rs 14.24 lakh to Rs 16.85 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).

After discontinuing the silver shade in the Nexon in October this year, Tata has now done the same with the SUV’s electric version. And with this, the Nexon EV is available in only three shades: Signature Teal Blue, Glacier White, and the Dark Edition (Midnight Black).

We are yet to know if Tata plans to bring in any other colour on the Nexon EV. As of now, no other changes have been made apart from the silver shade being discontinued.

Tata offers the Nexon EV with a 30.2kWh battery pack and an electric motor (129PS/245Nm) for a claimed range of 312km. A DC fast charger can charge up the battery from nil to 80 percent in 60 minutes. If a Delhi RTO document dated August this year is anything to go by, the Nexon EV could also see a bump up in its power to 136PS.

The Nexon EV is currently sold in three trims:XM, XZ+, and XZ+ Lux, priced from Rs 14.24 lakh to Rs 16.85 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). It is an alternative to more premium e-SUVs like the Hyundai Kona Electric and MG ZS EV, while also rivalling the upcoming Mahindra XUV300 Electric and MG’s electric SUV slated for launch in 2023.

