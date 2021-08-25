Published On Aug 25, 2021 08:00 AM By Rohit for Tata Nexon EV

If reports are to be believed, the Nexon EV could be as powerful as Hyundai’s Kona Electric

Tata Motors has homologated a 136PS powertrain for the Nexon EV.

At present, the electric SUV comes with a 129PS motor and a 30.2kWh battery pack.

It is likely to continue with the same design and equipment list as the current model.

Tata retails the electric vehicle from Rs 13.99 lakh to Rs 16.85 lakh (ex-showroom).

The updated version may attract a small premium for the added performance.

A recent Delhi RTO document has surfaced online that suggests Tata Motors could be looking to introduce a more powerful version of the Nexon EV.

The document states that the EV could produce 136PS of peak performance, 7PS more than its current output. If it turns out to be true, the Nexon EV’s and Hyundai Kona Electric ’s power outputs will stand identical but it will still be short by 7PS than that of the MG ZS EV. That said, we will have to wait and see if the improved power output has any impact on the range of the Nexon EV.

However, there aren’t likely to be any other changes on the Nexon EV, with Tata currently offering it with a 30.2kWh battery pack and an electric motor (129PS/245Nm) for a claimed range of 312km. A DC fast charger can juice up the battery from 0 to 80 percent in 60 minutes.

Tata has equipped the Nexon EV with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, auto AC with rear AC vents, and connected car tech. It also gets automatic headlamps and rain-sensing wipers. The EV also comes with two driving modes: Drive and Sport. Its safety kit includes dual front airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and ABS with EBD.

The Nexon EV is priced between Rs 13.99 lakh and Rs 16.85 lakh (ex-showroom). While it doesn’t have any direct rivals, the 2022 Mahindra XUV300 Electric will be its closest competitor. Other EVs available in India are the MG ZS EV, Hyundai Kona Electric, Mercedes-Benz EQC, Jaguar I-Pace, and Audi e-tron. Tata is due to launch another affordable electric offering soon, with the updated Tigor EV, that could offer over 300km of range.

