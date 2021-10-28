Published On Oct 28, 2021 01:13 PM By Rohit for Tata Nexon

The Pure Silver paint option was available with all the Nexon’s variants

The sub-4m SUV is now available in five colours: black, green, white, red, and grey.

No other changes to the Nexon apart from the silver colour being axed.

It’s powered by 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engines.

The Nexon is priced between Rs 7.28 lakh and 13.23 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India).

Tata has discontinued the Nexon’s Pure Silver paint option, which was available with all the variants. With that, the sub-4m SUV is now available in five colours: Atlas Black, Foliage Green, Calgary White, Flame Red, and Daytona Grey.

The carmaker hasn’t confirmed if the axed colour will be replaced by another shade. Apart from this, there have been no other changes.

To jog your memory, the Tata SUV underwent multiple updates in the first half of 2021, which included the removal of physical controls for the infotainment system , discontinuing the Tectonic Blue shade, adding newly designed alloy wheels, and, of course, launching the all-black Dark Edition.

Features haven’t been tinkered with either. The Nexon gets cruise control, auto AC with rear AC vents, a sunroof, rain-sensing wipers, and a 7-inch touchscreen unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Safety kit includes dual front airbags, electronic stability programme (ESP), and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

Under the bonnet, the SUV comes with two engine options: 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol (120PS/170Nm) and 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel (110PS/260Nm). Both can be paired with a 6-speed MT as standard and an optional 6-speed AMT.

Tata retails the Nexon from Rs 7.28 lakh to Rs 13.23 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It competes with the Renault Kiger, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Nissan Magnite, and Toyota Urban Cruiser.

