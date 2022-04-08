Tata Nexon Continues To Be The Best Selling Subcompact SUV For The Fourth Consecutive Month
Modified On Apr 08, 2022 10:52 AM By Tarun for Tata Nexon
The Maruti Vitara Brezza and Nissan Magnite enjoyed the highest increase in monthly sales
The subcompact SUV segment reported a 13 percent increase in sales in the month of March, recovering from February’s decline. It’s one of the most hotly contested segments with eight models to choose from, and accounts for most of the monthly vehicle sales. The Tata Nexon was the most popular choice in March and it has been the best-seller in the segment for four months running, staying ahead of the Maruti Vitara Brezza which has dominated this space for years. Let’s see how each of these models fared in detail:
|
March 2022
|
February 2022
|
MoM Growth
|
Market share current(%)
|
Market share (% last year)
|
YoY mkt share (%)
|
Average sales (6 months)
|
Tata Nexon
|
14315
|
12259
|
16.77
|
25.79
|
16.77
|
9.02
|
11352
|
Maruti Vitara Brezza
|
12439
|
9256
|
34.38
|
22.41
|
21.78
|
0.63
|
8172
|
Hyundai Venue
|
9220
|
10212
|
-9.71
|
16.61
|
20.71
|
-4.1
|
9727
|
Kia Sonet
|
6871
|
6154
|
11.65
|
12.37
|
16.42
|
-4.05
|
5209
|
Mahindra XUV300
|
4140
|
4511
|
-8.22
|
7.45
|
4.99
|
2.46
|
4204
|
Toyota Urban Cruiser
|
3079
|
2387
|
28.99
|
5.54
|
6.1
|
-0.56
|
2184
|
Nissan Magnite
|
2942
|
2059
|
42.88
|
5.3
|
5.77
|
-0.47
|
2758
|
Renault Kiger
|
2496
|
2247
|
11.08
|
4.49
|
7.41
|
-2.92
|
2406
|
Total
|
55502
|
49085
|
13.07
|
99.96
-
The Tata Nexon registered its highest ever monthly sales in March with over 14,300 units sold. That’s better than any monthly sales figure of the Brezza in the last year. It witnessed a17 percent month-on-month (MoM) growth in sales, and 9 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in its market share.
-
The Maruti Vitara Brezza bounced back to its usual monthly sales figures with over 12,400 units sold. Despite the 35 percent MoM growth, it was only the segment’s second most popular car in March.
-
The third spot in this list is covered by the Hyundai Venue, which reports 9,220 units sold in March. Its MoM sales dipped by 10 percent, dropping below its average sales figure over the last six months.
-
The Venue’s sibling, Kia Sonet, registered a MoM growth of around 12 percent and sales of just under 7,000 units.
-
The XUV300 remains a long way behind the top four performers of this segment. Its MoM sales dropped by 8 percent to 4,140 units which is still within its average monthly sales window.
-
The Toyota Urban Cruiser also enjoyed strong MoM growth in sales of nearly 30 percent, taking its March tally to just over 3,000 units.
-
The Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite, continue to be at the bottom of this list, with their average monthly sales of 2000-3000 units. The Magnite witnessed a MoM growth of nearly 43 percent in March, while the Kiger’s figures rose by 11 percent.
Read More on : Tata Nexon AMT
- Renew Tata Nexon Car Insurance - Save Upto 75%* with Best Insurance Plans - (InsuranceDekho.com)
- Loan Against Car - Get upto ₹25 Lakhs in cash
0 out of 0 found this helpful