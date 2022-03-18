HomeNew CarsNewsTata Nexon Continues To Be The Best Selling Subcompact SUV For Another Month

Tata Nexon Continues To Be The Best Selling Subcompact SUV For Another Month

Published On Mar 18, 2022

All these SUVs saw a decline in the monthly sales

The subcompact SUV segment registered a 12 percent decline in the monthly sales, after reporting a decent growth in the past few months. The segment’s leader continues to be the Tata Nexon, which maintains its title for the third consecutive month. 

Here’s how each of the subcompact SUVs performed in February: 

 

February 2022

January 2022

MoM Growth

Market share current(%)

Market share (% last year)

YoY mkt share (%)

Average sales (6 months)

Tata Nexon

12259

13816

-11.26

24.97

15.64

9.33

10977

Hyundai Venue

10212

11377

-10.23

20.8

22.14

-1.34

9421

Maruti Vitara Brezza

9256

9576

-3.34

18.85

22.86

-4.01

8780

Kia Sonet

6154

6904

-10.86

12.53

15.78

-3.25

5475

Mahindra XUV300

4511

4550

-0.85

9.19

6.26

2.93

4429

Toyota Urban Cruiser

2387

2590

-7.83

4.86

5.03

-0.17

2228

Renault Kiger

2247

3053

-26.4

4.57

6.36

-1.79

2476

Nissan Magnite

2059

3827

-46.19

4.19

5.9

-1.71

2913

Total

49085

55693

-11.86

99.96

      

  • The Tata Nexon leads the pack with over 12,000 units sold in February. While it sees a 11 percent decline in the monthly sales, its market share is up by over nine percent. 

  • The second in line is the Hyundai Venue, seeing a dip of 10 percent in monthly sales. Its average sales for the past six months stand at 9,421 units, which is much more than the Vitara Brezza. 

Kia Sonet Goes The Seltos’ Way, Gets An Anniversary Edition To Celebrate A Year In India

  • The Maruti Vitara Brezza clocks just under 10,000 units in February, seeing a 3 percent decline from January’s sales. While it’s among the most outdated products in the segment, Maruti is gearing up to launch its new model soon. 

  • The Kia Sonet ranks fourth in this list with 6,154 units sold. It’s behind the top three contenders by a considerable difference. 

  • The Mahindra XUV300 sees the least decline in terms of monthly sales. It’s the only other subcompact SUV, after the Nexon, to see a growth in the market share. 

Mahindra XUV300

  • The Toyota Urban Cruiser ranks sixth in this list, seeing a 200-unit sales decline compared to January. It continues to maintain its average six-month sales of under 2,000 to 2,500 units. 

  • The Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite, the most affordable SUVs in this list, fall in the lower ranks. Both see a considerable decrease in the monthly sales, at 26 percent for the Renault and 46 percent for the Nissan. However, their average sales are better than the Toyota’s SUV. 

