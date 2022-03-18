Published On Mar 18, 2022 03:29 PM By Tarun for Tata Nexon

All these SUVs saw a decline in the monthly sales

The subcompact SUV segment registered a 12 percent decline in the monthly sales, after reporting a decent growth in the past few months. The segment’s leader continues to be the Tata Nexon, which maintains its title for the third consecutive month.

Here’s how each of the subcompact SUVs performed in February:

February 2022 January 2022 MoM Growth Market share current(%) Market share (% last year) YoY mkt share (%) Average sales (6 months) Tata Nexon 12259 13816 -11.26 24.97 15.64 9.33 10977 Hyundai Venue 10212 11377 -10.23 20.8 22.14 -1.34 9421 Maruti Vitara Brezza 9256 9576 -3.34 18.85 22.86 -4.01 8780 Kia Sonet 6154 6904 -10.86 12.53 15.78 -3.25 5475 Mahindra XUV300 4511 4550 -0.85 9.19 6.26 2.93 4429 Toyota Urban Cruiser 2387 2590 -7.83 4.86 5.03 -0.17 2228 Renault Kiger 2247 3053 -26.4 4.57 6.36 -1.79 2476 Nissan Magnite 2059 3827 -46.19 4.19 5.9 -1.71 2913 Total 49085 55693 -11.86 99.96

The Tata Nexon leads the pack with over 12,000 units sold in February. While it sees a 11 percent decline in the monthly sales, its market share is up by over nine percent.

The second in line is the Hyundai Venue, seeing a dip of 10 percent in monthly sales. Its average sales for the past six months stand at 9,421 units, which is much more than the Vitara Brezza.

The Maruti Vitara Brezza clocks just under 10,000 units in February, seeing a 3 percent decline from January’s sales. While it’s among the most outdated products in the segment, Maruti is gearing up to launch its new model soon.

The Kia Sonet ranks fourth in this list with 6,154 units sold. It’s behind the top three contenders by a considerable difference.

The Mahindra XUV300 sees the least decline in terms of monthly sales. It’s the only other subcompact SUV, after the Nexon, to see a growth in the market share.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser ranks sixth in this list, seeing a 200-unit sales decline compared to January. It continues to maintain its average six-month sales of under 2,000 to 2,500 units.

The Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite, the most affordable SUVs in this list, fall in the lower ranks. Both see a considerable decrease in the monthly sales, at 26 percent for the Renault and 46 percent for the Nissan. However, their average sales are better than the Toyota’s SUV.

Read More on : Nexon AMT