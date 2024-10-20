Tata Nexon CNG vs Maruti Grand Vitara CNG And Toyota Hyryder CNG: Specifications Compared

Modified On Oct 20, 2024 11:58 AM By CarDekho for Tata Nexon

Despite being in a segment lower, the Nexon CNG packs nearly identical performance and features as some popular compact SUVs. We decided to check it out, at least on paper

The Tata Nexon CNG was launched in September 2024, with the dual-cylinder technology as seen on modern Tata CNG cars. It gets new features like a panoramic sunroof and a turbo-petrol powertrain. When you look at its pricing, the higher-specced variants of the Nexon CNG fall in the same range as the Maruti Grand Vitara CNG and Toyota Hyryder CNG.

The Nexon CNG’s extensive features set and a powerful powertrain puts it in competition with some of the CNG-equipped compact SUVs in our market. So if you are eyeing any one of these three SUVs with the CNG setup, take a look at the detailed comparison of their specifications below:

Dimensions

Parameter Tata Nexon CNG Maruti Grand Vitara CNG/ Toyota Hyryder CNG Length 3995 mm 4345 mm/ 4365 mm (Toyota Hyryder) Width 1804 mm 1795 mm Height 1620 mm 1645 mm Wheelbase 2498 mm 2600 mm

Except for the width, both the Grand Vitara and Hyryder are larger SUVs than the Nexon in every dimension, including the wheelbase.

The Nexon is slightly wider than the other two SUVs.

The Nexon CNG offers a boot space of 321 litres, thanks to its dual-cylinder technology.

Powertrain Specifications

Tata Nexon CNG Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG/ Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG Engine 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol Power 100 PS 88 PS Torque 170 Nm 121 Nm Transmission 6-speed manual 5-speed manual Claimed fuel efficiency 24 km/kg 26.60 km/kg

The Tata Nexon is India's first CNG vehicle to be powered by a turbocharged petrol engine, while the other two SUVs are equipped with naturally aspirated petrol units.

The Nexon produces more power and torque than both the Grand Vitara and Hyryder in both petrol and CNG modes.

The Nexon comes with a 6-speed manual gearbox, whereas the Grand Vitara and Hyryder are paired with a 5-speed manual transmission.

The claimed fuel efficiency for the Nexon CNG is 24 km/kg, while for the other two SUVs, it is 26.60 km/kg.

Features

Tata Nexon CNG Maruti Grand Vitara CNG/ Toyota Hyryder CNG Exterior LED headlamps with connected LED DRLs

LED tail lamps

16-inch alloy wheels

Shark fin antenna

Roof rails LED headlamps with LED DRLs

LED tail lamps

17-inch alloy wheels

Shark fin antenna Comfort and Convenience 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

All four power windows with one touch up/down for driver

Ventilated front seats

Panoramic sunroof

Automatic climate control

Push-button start/stop

Wireless phone charger

Air purifier

Height adjustable front seats

Cruise control Analogue cluster with 4.2-inch multi-information display

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

All four power windows with one touch up/down for driver

Automatic climate control

Push-button start/stop

Height adjustable driver’s seat

Cruise control Infotainment 10.25-inch touchscreen

8-speaker JBL sound system

Connected car tech

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system

6-speaker Arkamys sound system

Connected car tech

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Safety 6 airbags

Electronic stability control

ISOFIX child seat mounts

Hill hold control

Tyre pressure monitoring system

360-degree camera system

Front and rear parking sensors

Rear wiper and washer

Rear defogger 6 airbags

Electronic stability control

ISOFIX child seat mounts

Hill hold control

Rear parking sensors

Rear wiper and washer

Compared to the Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder, the Nexon offers a more feature-rich and premium cabin.

It comes with leatherette seat upholstery, a larger touchscreen unit, and premium features like a wireless phone charger, ventilated front seats, and even a panoramic sunroof.

Both the Grand Vitara and Hyryder are equipped with a 9-inch touchscreen system, 6-speaker Arkamys-tuned sound system, automatic climate control and connected car tech.

In terms of safety, the Nexon offers additional equipment such as a tyre pressure monitoring system and a 360-degree camera.

That said, all three SUVs get 6 airbags along with equipment like electronic stability control and rear parking sensors.

Price

Car Tata Nexon CNG Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG Price (ex-showroom) Rs 9 lakh to Rs 14.60 lakh Rs 13.15 lakh to Rs 14.96 lakh Rs 13.71 to Rs 15.59 lakh

The Nexon CNG has a lower starting price compared to the Grand Vitara CNG and Toyota Hyryder CNG.

Even the top-specced variants of the Nexon CNG undercut the corresponding variants of both the SUVs by up to Rs 1 lakh.

Verdict

Choosing your next CNG-equipped SUV from the three models mentioned above can be subjective, as the Nexon competes in the subcompact SUV segment, while the Grand Vitara and Urban Cruiser Hyryder belong to a higher segment. However, despite its lower price tag, the Tata Nexon offers a more premium experience with its modern cabin and extra features. It also benefits from Tata’s dual-cylinder technology, which offers sufficient boot space even with the factory-fitted CNG kit. Lastly, its turbocharged petrol engine also delivers better power figures.

On the other hand, the Grand Vitara and Hyryder excel in offering a more spacious cabin, thanks to their larger dimensions and longer wheelbase, while also offering slightly higher claimed fuel economy. While they may lack some of the premium features available in the Nexon, they provide all the essential and convenience features. One reason for the fewer features is that both Maruti and Toyota offer their CNG variants in only two trims, whereas the Nexon CNG is available in eight variants.

In conclusion, the Nexon CNG stands out as a more value-for-money option. However, if you're looking for a larger vehicle with more cabin space and better mileage, while willing to compromise on some nice-to-have features, the Grand Vitara or Hyryder would be your better option from this comparison.

