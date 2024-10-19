All
Watch: How Much Battery Is Drained Due To The AC Use In An EV, Feat. Tata Curvv EV And Tata Nexon EV

Published On Oct 19, 2024 10:01 AM

In one of our latest Instagram reels, we have answered a key issue that people usually have about the usage of electronic components in an EV and its effect on the EV’s battery

The usage of large battery packs and modern technology have ensured that range is not as big of an anxiety as it used to be before. However, it is still widely believed that the electronic components of an EV drain a lot of battery. In one of our latest Instagram reels, we have tested how much battery is drained by keeping the AC running for 30 minutes with the help of the Tata Curvv EV and Tata Nexon EV.

Implementation

For the test, we had the long-range variants of both Curvv EV (55 kWh battery pack) and Nexon EV (40.5 kWh battery pack) at our disposal. Notably, the Curvv EV, before the test, had 61 percent battery left, while the Nexon EV had 75 percent charge left. Our reel anchor got into both these EVs one by one, set the temperature at 24 degrees with a fan speed set to 2nd setting, and waited inside each EV to see the results.

What Was Found?

After spending half an hour in both EVs, it was found that their battery percentages dropped by just one percent. The Curvv EV had 60 percent battery left, and the Nexon EV had 74 percent juice left. 

After the half-hour tests, the real-world range also dropped marginally. The Nexon EV and Curvv EV had a marginal drop in their real-world range of 3 km and 4 km, respectively.

This debunks the common misconception that electronic components significantly drain an EV’s battery.

Also Read: Tata Curvv EV vs Tata Nexon EV: Bharat NCAP Ratings And Scores Compared

Powertrain Options Of The Two EVs

 

Tata Curvv EV Long Range

Tata Nexon EV Long Range

Battery Pack

55 kWh

40.5 kWh

Power

167 PS

143 PS

Torque

215 Nm

215 Nm

ARAI-Claimed Range

585 km

465 km

The Tata Curvv EV’s long-range variant gets a larger battery pack and an electric motor that produces more power than the Nexon EV’s long-range version. However, the torque outputs are the same. The Curvv EV also gives 120 km more of the claimed range.

Tata Curvv EV

The Tata Curvv EV even has a smaller 45 kWh battery pack on offer with a claimed range of 502 km for the lower-spec variants. It comes mated to a single electric motor which produces 150 PS and 215 Nm. 

Tata Nexon EV

The Tata Nexon EV, on the other hand, has a medium-range 30 kWh battery pack (325 km claimed range) that powers a 129 PS/215 Nm e-motor. It also has a long-range 45 kWh battery pack which has the same performance as the 40.5 kWh battery pack and has a claimed range of 489 km.

Price and Rivals

Tata Curvv EV

Tata Nexon EV

Rs 17.49 lakh to Rs 21.99 lakh

Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 17.49 lakh 

The Tata Curvv EV rivals the MG ZS EV.

The Tata Nexon EV rivals the Mahindra XUV400 and can be considered an affordable alternative to the Tata Curvv EV and MG ZS EV.

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

Watch: How Much Battery Is Drained Due To The AC Use In An EV, Feat. Tata Curvv EV And Tata Nexon EV
