    ICOTY 2026 Nominees Full List Out From All Three Categories, Winners To Be Announced On December 18

    Modified On Dec 17, 2025 05:26 PM By Rohit

    5.2K Views
    The contenders include a mix of mass-market and luxury offerings, including the new Hyundai Venue, Maruti Victoris, Volkswagen Golf GTI and Tata Harrier EV

    ICOTY 2026

    2025 was another important year for multiple carmakers in the Indian automotive industry as it witnessed the rebirth and introduction of plenty of new and old nameplates. Now that we are at the end of the year, it’s time for yet another round of the annual Indian Car Of The Year (ICOTY) awards. 

    As part of the process, a few shortlisted experts from the auto industry identify three cars that are the best in three categories: overall, in the premium car segment and in the green car space (EV). Let us take a look at the final list of contenders for each of the three categories of the ICOTY 2026 ahead of the announcement of the winners which will be announced tomorrow on December 18:

    Indian Car Of The Year (Overall)

    Premium Car Award (ICOTY)

    Green Car Award (ICOTY)

    Hyundai Creta Electric

    BMW iX1 LWB

    2025 Hyundai Venue

    2025 BMW X3

    BYD Sealion 7

    Kia Carens Clavis EV

    Mercedes-Benz G-Class

    Kia Syros

    MG Cyberster

    Mahindra XEV 9e

    2025 Skoda Kodiaq

    Maruti Suzuki Victoris

    2025 Skoda Octavia RS

    Mahindra XEV 9e

    Skoda Kylaq

    2025 Toyota Camry

    Tata Harrier EV

    2025 Volkswagen Golf GTI

    2025 Tesla Model Y

    While brands such as Maruti, Mahindra and Tata have one model each in the total list of nominees for ICOTY 2026, carmakers like Hyundai, Kia and BMW have two offerings each split across different categories. That said, it’s Skoda who has the maximum number of models listed here (read three), all of which are internal combustion engine (ICE) powered vehicles.

    More Details About ICOTY

    As mentioned before, ICOTY is an annual event where a jury of journalists across all major publications in India check out all the nominated cars and choose a winner across three categories. Our very own Editor-In-Chief, Tushar Kamath, is also a part of the jury that will assess the aforementioned cars. The winner is decided by voting on various parameters such as (but not limited to) price, fuel efficiency, styling, comfort, safety, and performance. The car achieving the maximum votes is declared the winner in its respective category. 

    Mahindra Thar Roxx front profile

    In the 2025 edition, the Mahindra Thar Roxx took home the ICOTY award, while the MG Windsor EV and Mercedes-Benz E-Class secured the Green Car and Premium Car awards. 

    Stay tuned to find out which car emerges as the victor in each category. What car do you think will win the coveted ICOTY award this year? Tell us in the comments below.

