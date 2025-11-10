All
    Tata Curvv Updated; Gets A New Interior Theme, And Some New Features

    Modified On Nov 10, 2025 04:11 PM By Shreyash

    1.2K Views
    Tata’s compact SUV now comes with dual-zone climate control and rear window sunshades as a part of the update

    Tata Curvv

    The Tata Curvv was first launched in 2024 in the compact SUV space in India. Although it was already well-equipped from the start, it lacked a few features compared to its rivals. Now, Tata has updated the ICE (internal combustion engine) variant of the Curvv with new features. Interestingly, some spy shots of the updated Curvv have also surfaced on the internet, revealing a new interior theme.

    Minor Updates Inside

    Tata Curvv

    As seen in the spy images, the Curvv now features a new, lighter grey interior theme. It also gets updated seats designed to offer improved space and comfort. Tata has further added a few comfort and convenience features, such as dual-zone climate control and rear window sunshades.

    Tata Curvv

    Features on board the Tata Curvv already include a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, and a panoramic sunroof. Passenger safety is ensured by six airbags (standard), a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). 

    The Tata Curvv is also being offered in a ‘Dark’ edition variant. You can check out how it looks and what it offers here. We have also detailed how it looks in comparison to the regular Tata Curvv in real-life images.

    No Mechanical Changes

    Tata hasn’t made any mechanical changes to the Curvv, and it continues to come with the same turbo-petrol and diesel powertrain options. The detailed specifications are as follows:

    Engine

    1.2-litre turbo-petrol

    1.2-litre T-GDi (direct injection turbo-petrol)

    1.5-litre diesel

    Power

    120 PS

    125 PS

    118 PS

    Torque

    170 Nm

    225 Nm

    260 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT

    6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT

    6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT

    DCT - Dual clutch automatic transmission

    You can also check out the list of 10 most affordable diesel cars you can buy in India in 2025.

    Price Range & Rivals

    The prices for the Tata Curvv range between Rs 9.67 lakh and Rs 18.85 lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi). It takes on the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Maruti Victoris, Honda Elevate, and Volkswagen Taigun.

    Tata Curvv Updated; Gets A New Interior Theme, And Some New Features
