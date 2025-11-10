Tata Curvv Updated; Gets A New Interior Theme, And Some New Features

Tata’s compact SUV now comes with dual-zone climate control and rear window sunshades as a part of the update

The Tata Curvv was first launched in 2024 in the compact SUV space in India. Although it was already well-equipped from the start, it lacked a few features compared to its rivals. Now, Tata has updated the ICE (internal combustion engine) variant of the Curvv with new features. Interestingly, some spy shots of the updated Curvv have also surfaced on the internet, revealing a new interior theme.

Minor Updates Inside

As seen in the spy images, the Curvv now features a new, lighter grey interior theme. It also gets updated seats designed to offer improved space and comfort. Tata has further added a few comfort and convenience features, such as dual-zone climate control and rear window sunshades.

Features on board the Tata Curvv already include a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, and a panoramic sunroof. Passenger safety is ensured by six airbags (standard), a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

No Mechanical Changes

Tata hasn’t made any mechanical changes to the Curvv, and it continues to come with the same turbo-petrol and diesel powertrain options. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre T-GDi (direct injection turbo-petrol) 1.5-litre diesel Power 120 PS 125 PS 118 PS Torque 170 Nm 225 Nm 260 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT

DCT - Dual clutch automatic transmission

Price Range & Rivals

The prices for the Tata Curvv range between Rs 9.67 lakh and Rs 18.85 lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi). It takes on the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Maruti Victoris, Honda Elevate, and Volkswagen Taigun.

