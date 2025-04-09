Tata Curvv Dark Edition vs Regular Tata Curvv Compared In Real-life Images

Over the regular model, the Dark edition comes with an all-black colour theme inside-out and a few #Dark badges

The Tata Curvv Dark Edition has reached dealerships ahead of its launch and like the other #Dark editions from the carmaker, it gets an all-black hue and a few design elements that differentiate it from the regular model. Here’s a detailed report of all the similarities and differences between the Curvv Dark edition and the regular model.

Do note that prices of the Tata Curvv Dark Edition are yet to be revealed and we expect prices to be out soon.

Front

The design of both iterations of the Curvv are identical with dual-pod LED headlights in a gloss black housing, connected LED DRLs and silver elements on the grille.

The main difference is that the Curvv Dark edition has an all-black hue, while the regular model gets the other colourful paint options. Keen eyed viewers can also notice that the Tata badge also has a dark chrome finish as opposed to regular chrome in the standard car. Also, the silver bits on the bumper and skid plate are all-black in the Curvv Dark.

Side

Except for the #Dark badge on the front fenders of the Curvv Dark Edition, the other design elements are the same for both variations of the Curvv.

Both the regular and dark variants feature 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, a gloss black cladding above the wheel arches and doors as well as flush-type door handles.

Rear

The regular Tata Curvv gets connected LED tail lights, roof-mounted spoiler and a black rear bumper that features a silver skid plate. In contrast, the Dark edition features a black skid plate but the other elements are similar to the regular model.

Also Read: MY25 Maruti Grand Vitara Launched In India With A Price Hike Of Up To Rs 41,000

Interior And Features

Like the exterior, the interior of the Tata Curvv Dark edition gets an all-black theme compared to the dual-tone cabin theme whose colour schemes differ depending on the variant of the regular model. The Tata Curvv Dark edition gets black seats, while the regular variants have a dual-tone theme depending on the variant.

The dashboard of both Curvv versions have a 4-spoke steering wheel, a dual-screen setup and a carbonfibre trim on the dashboard that give it a sportier appeal. The centre console features some gloss black elements, an electronic parking brake and a rotary drive mode selector.

Powertrain Options

While the powertrain options of the Tata Curvv Dark edition are yet to be revealed, the regular Curvv gets the following powertrain options:

Engine Option 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre T-GDi turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 120 PS 125 PS 118 PS Torque 170 Nm 225 Nm 260 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT* 6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT* 6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT*

*DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission

We expect the Dark edition to be offered with the higher-spec variants of the Curvv and it can hence come with the T-GDI turbo-petrol and the diesel option only.

Price And Rivals

The Tata Curvv is currently priced between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 19.20 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). The Dark edition is expected to have a small premium over the regular model. The SUV-coupe locks horns with the Citroen Basalt, while being an option to compact SUVs including Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara and Skoda Kushaq.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.