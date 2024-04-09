Modified On Apr 09, 2024 09:15 AM By Shreyash for MG Comet EV

The MG Comet EV not only boasts shorter waiting times but is also readily available in two cities

If you are planning to book an EV this month, you might encounter waiting times of up to 2.5 months on Tata and MG EVs. Let’s take a look at the waiting periods for all EVs priced under Rs 15 lakh in the top 20 cities of India, not including the Tata Nexon EV as only its base variant falls under that price category.

Note: We haven’t included Citroen eC3 in the list as there is no data available for the same.

Waiting Period Table

City MG Comet EV Tata Tiago EV Tata Tigor EV Tata Punch EV New Delhi No waiting 2.5 months 2-2.5 months 2-2.5 months Bengaluru 2 months 2 months 2-3 months 2-3 months Mumbai 2-3 months 2 months 1.5 months 2.5 months Hyderabad 1.5 months 2-2.5 months 2 months 2 months Pune 1-2 months 2 months 2 months 2 months Chennai 1.5-2 months 2 months 2 months 1.5-2.5 months Jaipur No waiting 2 months 2-3 months 2 months Ahmedabad No waiting 1.5-2 months 1.5-2 months 1.5-2 months Gurugram 1-2 months 2 months 2-3 months 1 month Lucknow 2 months 2 months 2-3 months 2 months Kolkata 1.5 months 2 months 2 months 2 months Thane 2-2.5 months 1-2 months 2 months 1.5 months Surat 1-1.5 months 2 months 2-3 months 2 months Ghaziabad 1.5 months 2 months 2 months 2 months Chandigarh 3-4 months 2 months 2 months 2-2.5 months Coimbatore 2 months 2 months 2 months 2 months Patna 1.5-2 months 2 months 2 months 2 months Faridabad 2 months 2 months 2 months 2 months Indore 1-2 months 2 months 2 months 2-2.5 months Noida 2 months 2 months 2 months 2 months

Key Takeaways

The MG Comet EV, the most affordable electric car on the list, has an average waiting period of 1.5 months in April 2024. However, for residents of New Delhi, Jaipur, and Ahmedabad, the Comet EV is readily available for delivery.

Tata's entry-level electric car, the Tata Tiago EV, has an average waiting time of 2 months in most cities this April. If you live in New Delhi or Hyderabad, it might take more than 2 months to get your hands on Tata's electric hatchback.

Also Check Out: Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, And Tata Nexon Endure Highest Waiting Period In April 2024

The Tata Tigor EV is witnessing an average waiting time of up to 2.5 months in April 2024. It may also stretch to up to 3 months if you book the Tigor EV in Bengaluru, Jaipur, Gurugram, Lucknow, and Surat. However in Mumbai and Ahmedabad, you might get the delivery of the car in less than 2 months.

Tata's newest electric car, the Punch EV, which was launched in January this year, is also experiencing an average waiting period of over 2 months in April 2024. In fact, residents of Bengaluru might have to wait for up to 3 months.

Disclaimer: The waiting period mentioned above for each model may vary depending on the state, city, and variant or colour chosen. Please contact your nearest dealership for more details.

Read More on : MG Comet EV Automatic