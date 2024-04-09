Tata Tiago EV Is Witnessing Higher Waiting Period Than MG Comet EV This April

Modified On Apr 09, 2024 09:15 AM By Shreyash for MG Comet EV

  • 94 Views
  • Write a comment

The MG Comet EV not only boasts shorter waiting times but is also readily available in two cities

If you are planning to book an EV this month, you might encounter waiting times of up to 2.5 months on Tata and MG EVs. Let’s take a look at the waiting periods for all EVs priced under Rs 15 lakh in the top 20 cities of India, not including the Tata Nexon EV as only its base variant falls under that price category.

Note: We haven’t included Citroen eC3 in the list as there is no data available for the same.

Waiting Period Table

City

MG Comet EV

Tata Tiago EV

Tata Tigor EV

Tata Punch EV

New Delhi

No waiting

2.5 months

2-2.5 months

2-2.5 months

Bengaluru

2 months

2 months

2-3 months

2-3 months

Mumbai

2-3 months

2 months

1.5 months

2.5 months

Hyderabad

1.5 months

2-2.5 months

2 months

2 months

Pune

1-2 months

2 months

2 months

2 months

Chennai

1.5-2 months

2 months

2 months

1.5-2.5 months

Jaipur

No waiting

2 months

2-3 months

2 months

Ahmedabad

No waiting

1.5-2 months

1.5-2 months

1.5-2 months

Gurugram

1-2 months

2 months

2-3 months

1 month

Lucknow

2 months

2 months

2-3 months

2 months

Kolkata

1.5 months

2 months

2 months

2 months

Thane

2-2.5 months

1-2 months

2 months

1.5 months

Surat

1-1.5 months

2 months

2-3 months

2 months

Ghaziabad

1.5 months

2 months

2 months

2 months

Chandigarh

3-4 months

2 months

2 months

2-2.5 months

Coimbatore

2 months

2 months

2 months

2 months

Patna

1.5-2 months

2 months

2 months

2 months

Faridabad

2 months

2 months

2 months

2 months

Indore

1-2 months

2 months

2 months

2-2.5 months

Noida

2 months

2 months

2 months

2 months

Key Takeaways

MG Comet EV

  • The MG Comet EV, the most affordable electric car on the list, has an average waiting period of 1.5 months in April 2024. However, for residents of New Delhi, Jaipur, and Ahmedabad, the Comet EV is readily available for delivery.

  • Tata's entry-level electric car, the Tata Tiago EV, has an average waiting time of 2 months in most cities this April. If you live in New Delhi or Hyderabad, it might take more than 2 months to get your hands on Tata's electric hatchback.

Also Check Out: Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, And Tata Nexon Endure Highest Waiting Period In April 2024

Tata Tigor EV

  • The Tata Tigor EV is witnessing an average waiting time of up to 2.5 months in April 2024. It may also stretch to up to 3 months if you book the Tigor EV in Bengaluru, Jaipur, Gurugram, Lucknow, and Surat. However in Mumbai and Ahmedabad, you might get the delivery of the car in less than 2 months.

  • Tata's newest electric car, the Punch EV, which was launched in January this year, is also experiencing an average waiting period of over 2 months in April 2024. In fact, residents of Bengaluru might have to wait for up to 3 months.

Disclaimer: The waiting period mentioned above for each model may vary depending on the state, city, and variant or colour chosen. Please contact your nearest dealership for more details.

Read More on : MG Comet EV Automatic

S
Published by
Shreyash
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on MG Comet EV

Read Full News

Explore similar cars

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

Car News

  • Trending News
  • Recent News

Related News

Other Brands

View All Brands

Trending Electric Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
Electric Car
Upcoming Electric Cars
Home
New Cars
News
Tata Tiago EV Is Witnessing Higher Waiting Period Than MG Comet EV This April
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience