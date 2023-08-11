English | हिंदी

Tata Altroz Vs Maruti Baleno Vs Toyota Glanza - CNG Mileage Comparison

Modified On Aug 11, 2023 05:01 PM By Tarun for Tata Altroz

While the Maruti Baleno and Toyota Glanza just get two CNG variants to choose from, the Tata Altroz can be opted in six

Tata Altroz CNG Vs Maruti Baleno CNG

If you’re looking for a CNG option in the premium hatchback space, your choices are the Tata Altroz, Maruti Baleno, and Toyota Glanza. All of them are priced similarly and get a similar list of features too. The sportier Hyundai i20 is not available in this space.

While the Altroz CNG made its market debut in May 2023, Tata only recently revealed its claimed fuel economy figures. Let’s see how it compares to the segment leader and its twin.

Mileage Comparison

Tata Altroz CNG

Specs

Altroz

Baleno/Glanza

Engine

1.2-litre petrol-CNG

1.2-litre petrol-CNG

Power

73.5PS

77.5PS

Torque

103Nm

98.5Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT

5-speed MT

Fuel economy

26.2km/kg

30.61 km/kg

The claimed efficiency of both the Baleno and Glanza CNG is higher than that of the Altroz by over 4km/kg. While the Altroz delivers more torque on paper, the Baleno is slightly more powerful. All three cars are paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. 

Adding to the value of the Altroz CNG is the dual-cylinder setup, which liberates generous boot space, of up to 210 litres. 

Feature-packed CNG options

Maruti Baleno Side

All three of these CNG-powered premium hatchbacks share commonalities such as automatic AC, cruise control, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a rear parking camera. The Baleno/Glanza duo offer the advantage of features such as six airbags, and ESP with hill hold assist. In case of the Altroz, it additionally gets an electric sunroof, rain-sensing wipers, ambient lighting, a digitised instrument cluster and a tyre pressure monitoring system. 

Price Check

toyota glanza vs hyundai i20 n line vs tata altroz

 

Altroz CNG

Baleno CNG

Glanza CNG

Price Range

Rs 7.55 lakh to Rs 10.55 lakh

Rs 8.35 lakh to Rs 9.28 lakh

Rs 8.60 lakh to Rs 9.63 lakh

The Tata Altroz CNG is available in six variants, allowing for a wider choice for different budgets. The CNG option for the Maruti Baleno and Toyota Glanza is only offered in two variants each. 

