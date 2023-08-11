Tata Altroz CNG Vs Maruti Baleno CNG

Modified On Aug 11, 2023 05:01 PM By Tarun for Tata Altroz

While the Maruti Baleno and Toyota Glanza just get two CNG variants to choose from, the Tata Altroz can be opted in six

If you’re looking for a CNG option in the premium hatchback space, your choices are the Tata Altroz, Maruti Baleno, and Toyota Glanza. All of them are priced similarly and get a similar list of features too. The sportier Hyundai i20 is not available in this space.

While the Altroz CNG made its market debut in May 2023, Tata only recently revealed its claimed fuel economy figures. Let’s see how it compares to the segment leader and its twin.

Mileage Comparison

Specs Altroz Baleno/Glanza Engine 1.2-litre petrol-CNG 1.2-litre petrol-CNG Power 73.5PS 77.5PS Torque 103Nm 98.5Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 5-speed MT Fuel economy 26.2km/kg 30.61 km/kg

The claimed efficiency of both the Baleno and Glanza CNG is higher than that of the Altroz by over 4km/kg. While the Altroz delivers more torque on paper, the Baleno is slightly more powerful. All three cars are paired with a 5-speed manual transmission.

Adding to the value of the Altroz CNG is the dual-cylinder setup, which liberates generous boot space, of up to 210 litres.

Feature-packed CNG options

All three of these CNG-powered premium hatchbacks share commonalities such as automatic AC, cruise control, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a rear parking camera. The Baleno/Glanza duo offer the advantage of features such as six airbags, and ESP with hill hold assist. In case of the Altroz, it additionally gets an electric sunroof, rain-sensing wipers, ambient lighting, a digitised instrument cluster and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Price Check

Altroz CNG Baleno CNG Glanza CNG Price Range Rs 7.55 lakh to Rs 10.55 lakh Rs 8.35 lakh to Rs 9.28 lakh Rs 8.60 lakh to Rs 9.63 lakh

The Tata Altroz CNG is available in six variants, allowing for a wider choice for different budgets. The CNG option for the Maruti Baleno and Toyota Glanza is only offered in two variants each.

