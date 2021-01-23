Tata Altroz iTurbo vs Rivals: Petrol Variant Price Comparison

Published On Jan 23, 2021 01:54 PM By Sonny for Tata Altroz

The Altroz offers the turbo-petrol engine from the middle variant onwards

Tata has finally launched the 110PS turbo-petrol option for the Altroz premium hatchback. The new iTurbo variant is offered on a selection of trims: XT, XZ, and the new XZ+ variant. It adds a premium to the standard Altroz which is still the most affordable offering in the segment. With the new variants, here’s a detailed price comparison of the petrol-powered Altroz and the petrol variants of its rivals:

Tata Altroz Hyundai i20 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Honda Jazz Volkswagen Polo XE - Rs 5.70 lakh/ Rs 5.95 lakh (Rhythm) Sigma - Rs 5.90 lakh Trendline - Rs 6.12 lakh XM - Rs 6.31 lakh/ Rs 6.61(XM+)/ Rs 6.65 lakh (Style)/ Rs 6.70 lakh (Rhythm)/ Rs 6.95 lakh (Style + Rhythm) Delta - Rs 6.57 lakh XT - Rs 7.14 lakh/ Rs 7.53 lakh (Luxe) 1.2 Magna - Rs 6.80 lakh Zeta - Rs 7.18 lakh Comfortline - Rs 7.06 lakh XZ - Rs 7.71 lakh/ Rs 7.86 lakh(O)/ Rs 8.01 lakh (Urban) 1.2 Sports - Rs 7.60 lakh Delta Hybrid - Rs 7.45 lakh V - Rs 7.55 lakh Delta CVT - Rs 7.77 lakh XT iTurbo - Rs 7.74 lakh Alpha - Rs 7.90 lakh XZ+ - Rs 8.26 lakh Zeta Hybrid - Rs 8.07 lakh VX - Rs 8.15 lakh XZ iTurbo - Rs 8.46 lakh/ Rs 8.46 lakh(O) 1.2 Sports CVT - Rs 8.60 lakh Zeta CVT - Rs 8.38 lakh V CVT - Rs 8.55 lakh Highline Plus 1.0L Turbo - Rs 8.34 lakh 1.2 Asta - Rs 8.70 lakh ZX - Rs 8.79 lakh XZ+ iTurbo - Rs 8.86 lakh 1.0L Turbo Sports iMT - Rs 8.80 lakh 1.2 Asta(O) - Rs 9.20 lakh Alpha CVT - Rs 9.10 lakh VX CVT - Rs 9.15 lakh 1.2 Asta CVT - Rs 9.70 lakh ZX CVT - Rs 9.79 lakh Highline Plus 1.0L Turbo AT - Rs 9.45 lakh 1.0L Turbo Asta iMT - Rs 9.90 lakh GT 1.0L Turbo - Rs 9.93 lakh 1.0L Turbo Asta DCT - Rs 10.67 lakh 1.0L Turbo Asta(O) DCT - Rs 11.18 lakh

Note: Hyundai i20 gets the dual-tone option for an extra Rs 15,000. iMT: Clutchless manual

Takeaways:

The new Altroz iTurbo is the most affordable turbo-petrol option in the segment and Rs 60,000 cheaper than the next turbo-petrol option in the segment. Tata’s hatchback is still the most affordable choice in its segment.

Hyundai i20 continues to be the most expensive premium hatchback offering with multiple powertrain options. The 1.2-litre engine gets the choice of manual and CVT automatic while the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol gets the options of the iMT (clutchless manual) and a dual-clutch automatic.

The Maruti Baleno only gets the one 1.2-litre petrol engine but it does offer the mild-hybrid variant for increased fuel efficiency. We did not include the Baleno-based Toyota Glanza in our list since it offers the same engine and features for very similar prices.

Honda brought back the Jazz in the second half of 2020 and it has the highest starting price. However, its entry-level V variant is better equipped than entry-level variants of its rivals. It also offers the most affordable CVT-automatic in the premium hatchback segment.

The Volkswagen Polo is offered with the 110PS 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine only with the choice of a 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque convertor automatic.

The Altroz is the only premium hatchback that still does not offer an automatic transmission option.

