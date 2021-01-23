  • Login / Register
Tata Altroz iTurbo vs Rivals: Petrol Variant Price Comparison

Published On Jan 23, 2021 01:54 PM By Sonny for Tata Altroz

The Altroz offers the turbo-petrol engine from the middle variant onwards

Tata has finally launched the 110PS turbo-petrol option for the Altroz premium hatchback. The new iTurbo variant is offered on a selection of trims: XT, XZ, and the new XZ+ variant. It adds a premium to the standard Altroz which is still the most affordable offering in the segment. With the new variants, here’s a detailed price comparison of the petrol-powered Altroz and the petrol variants of its rivals:

XE - Rs 5.70 lakh/ Rs 5.95 lakh (Rhythm)

  

Sigma - Rs 5.90 lakh

  

Trendline - Rs 6.12 lakh

XM - Rs 6.31 lakh/ Rs 6.61(XM+)/ Rs 6.65 lakh (Style)/ Rs 6.70 lakh (Rhythm)/ Rs 6.95 lakh (Style + Rhythm)

  

Delta - Rs 6.57 lakh

    

XT - Rs 7.14 lakh/ Rs 7.53 lakh (Luxe)

1.2 Magna - Rs 6.80 lakh

Zeta - Rs 7.18 lakh

  

Comfortline - Rs 7.06 lakh

XZ - Rs 7.71 lakh/ Rs 7.86 lakh(O)/ Rs 8.01 lakh (Urban)

1.2 Sports - Rs 7.60 lakh

Delta Hybrid - Rs 7.45 lakh

V - Rs 7.55 lakh

  
   

Delta CVT - Rs 7.77 lakh

    

XT iTurbo - Rs 7.74 lakh

  

Alpha - Rs 7.90 lakh

    

XZ+ - Rs 8.26 lakh

  

Zeta Hybrid - Rs 8.07 lakh

VX - Rs 8.15 lakh

  

XZ iTurbo - Rs 8.46 lakh/ Rs 8.46 lakh(O)

1.2 Sports CVT - Rs 8.60 lakh

Zeta CVT - Rs 8.38 lakh

V CVT - Rs 8.55 lakh

Highline Plus 1.0L Turbo - Rs 8.34 lakh
 

1.2 Asta - Rs 8.70 lakh

  

ZX - Rs 8.79 lakh

  

XZ+ iTurbo - Rs 8.86 lakh

1.0L Turbo Sports iMT - Rs 8.80 lakh

      
 

1.2 Asta(O) - Rs 9.20 lakh

Alpha CVT - Rs 9.10 lakh

VX CVT - Rs 9.15 lakh

  
 

1.2 Asta CVT - Rs 9.70 lakh

  

ZX CVT - Rs 9.79 lakh

Highline Plus 1.0L Turbo AT - Rs 9.45 lakh
 

1.0L Turbo Asta iMT - Rs 9.90 lakh

    

GT 1.0L Turbo - Rs 9.93 lakh
 

1.0L Turbo Asta DCT - Rs 10.67 lakh

      
 

1.0L Turbo Asta(O) DCT - Rs 11.18 lakh

      

Note: Hyundai i20 gets the dual-tone option for an extra Rs 15,000. iMT: Clutchless manual

Takeaways:

  • The new Altroz iTurbo is the most affordable turbo-petrol option in the segment and Rs 60,000 cheaper than the next turbo-petrol option in the segment. Tata’s hatchback is still the most affordable choice in its segment.

  • Hyundai i20 continues to be the most expensive premium hatchback offering with multiple powertrain options. The 1.2-litre engine gets the choice of manual and CVT automatic while the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol gets the options of the iMT (clutchless manual) and a dual-clutch automatic.

  • The Maruti Baleno only gets the one 1.2-litre petrol engine but it does offer the mild-hybrid variant for increased fuel efficiency. We did not include the Baleno-based Toyota Glanza in our list since it offers the same engine and features for very similar prices.

  • Honda brought back the Jazz in the second half of 2020 and it has the highest starting price. However, its entry-level V variant is better equipped than entry-level variants of its rivals. It also offers the most affordable CVT-automatic in the premium hatchback segment.

Volkswagen Polo

  • The Volkswagen Polo is offered with the 110PS 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine only with the choice of a 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque convertor automatic.

  • The Altroz is the only premium hatchback that still does not offer an automatic transmission option.

