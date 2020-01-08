Tata Altroz Expected Prices: Will It Undercut Maruti Baleno, Hyundai Elite i20?

Published On Jan 08, 2020 08:00 AM By Dhruv.A for Tata Altroz

The Tata Altroz claims to bring a ‘Gold Standard’ to the table but will it ask a similar price for it as well?

Tata Motors is set to launch the Altroz on January 22 while bookings have already started across multiple platforms for a token amount of Rs 21,000. It is expected to be priced between Rs 5.5 lakh and Rs 8.5 lakh.

If you want to add it to your garage, you’ll have to pick one of these BS6-compliant engine options: a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol that delivers 86PS and 113Nm or the 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder diesel that produces 90PS and 200Nm. Both these engines are mated to a 5-speed manual as standard but dual-clutch transmission and turbocharged petrol are on the cards for the future.

The Tata Altroz will be sold in five variants: XE, XM, XT, XZ and XZ(O). It will also get four custom packs that add usable features over the standard variant options. These include Rhythm (over XE and XM), Style (over XM), Luxe (over XT), and Urban (over XZ). Now, let’s look at the prices you’ll have to shell out for an Altroz according to the variants.

Variant Petrol Diesel XE Rs 5.50 lakh Rs 6.50 lakh XM Rs 5.90 lakh Rs 6.90 lakh XT Rs 6.60 lakh Rs 7.60 lakh XZ Rs 7.20 lakh Rs 8.20 lakh XZ(O) Rs 7.50 lakh Rs 8.50 lakh

Disclaimer: The above prices are our estimates and may vary from final prices

Now, let’s compare the Tata Altroz’ prices with its direct rivals:

Tata Altroz Hyundai Elite i20 Maruti Baleno Toyota Glanza Honda Jazz Prices (Ex-showroom Delhi) Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 8.5 lakh (expected) Rs 5.52 lakh to Rs 9.34 lakh 5.58 lakh to Rs 8.9 lakh Rs 6.97 lakh to Rs 8.9 lakh 7.45 lakh to Rs 9.4 lakh

Will the Altroz’ pricing compel you to pick it over the rivals? Do let us know in the comment section below.

Read More on : Elite i20 on road price