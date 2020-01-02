Tata Altroz To Get A Sunroof!

Modified On Jan 02, 2020 02:01 PM By Dhruv.A for Tata Altroz

Tata will equip the Altroz with a sunroof soon after the hatchback’s official launch in January

The Tata Altroz will join the upcoming Hyundai i20 to become one of the few hatchbacks that offer a sunroof.

After the Nexon EV, Tata will equip the Nexon facelift and Harrier with the same feature as well.

The Altroz will compete against the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Toyota Glanza, Hyundai Elite i20, Honda Jazz and the VW Polo.

It’s likely to be priced between Rs 5.5 lakh and Rs 8.5 lakh.

The Tata Altroz is slated to launch on January 22 and pre-bookings for the premium hatchback have already begun for a token amount of Rs 21,000. If you are eyeing one, then there might be another reason to consider it because the Altroz will soon get a sunroof as well.

Tata Motor has already stated that it will offer the Nexon EV, which is set to debut in January 2020, with an electric sunroof. We believe the facelifted Nexon, which is currently being tested, will also feature the same sunroof as the demand for this premium feature has been on the rise.

Tata Motors is likely to add the same sunroof to the upcoming Altroz as well. While it hasn’t revealed all the details yet, we could see it in showrooms at a later stage along with the introduction of the DCT (dual-clutch) automatic gearbox as well as a turbocharged petrol engine.

What’s more? The Tata Altroz can also be customised with features you want straight from the factory. It all depends on the variants and custom packs that include Rhythm (XE and XM), Style (XM), Luxe (XT) and Urban (XZ). You can order these packs even while booking the car.

Even Tata’s flagship SUV, the Harrier, will soon get a panoramic sunroof as seen on test here. Currently, the mid-size SUV gets the option of an after-market Webasto sunroof.

The Tata Altroz will rival the likes of Hyundai Elite i20, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Honda Jazz, and the Volkswagen Polo. It’s likely to be priced between Rs 5.5 lakh and Rs 8.5 lakh.