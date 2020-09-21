Tata Altroz Diesel Variants Get A Price Cut Of Rs 40,000; Base Variant Unaffected

Published On Sep 21, 2020 01:29 PM By Rohit for Tata Altroz

The revised price list of the diesel variants ranges from Rs 6.99 lakh to Rs 8.95 lakh

Tata still sells the base-spec XE diesel variant for Rs 6.99 lakh.

The diesel variants of the Altroz are offered with a 1.5-litre diesel engine mated to a 5-speed MT.

The Altroz is the only premium hatchback to be offered with a diesel engine currently.

Prices of the petrol variants are the same as before (Rs 5.44 lakh to Rs 7.75 lakh).

Tata recently hiked the prices of both petrol and diesel variants of the Altroz by up to Rs 15,000. The carmaker has now slashed the rates of the diesel variants of the hatchback by Rs 40,000. Here are the revised prices:

Diesel Variant Old Price New Price Difference XE Rs 6.99 lakh Rs 6.99 lakh -- XM Rs 7.90 lakh Rs 7.50 lakh -Rs 40,000 XT Rs 8.59 lakh Rs 8.19 lakh -Rs 40,000 XZ Rs 9.19 lakh Rs 8.79 lakh -Rs 40,000 XZ(O) Rs 9.35 lakh Rs 8.95 lakh -Rs 40,000

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

The diesel variants of the Altroz are more affordable by Rs 40,000. However, the price of the base-spec XE diesel variant remains unchanged and retails at Rs 6.99 lakh. The petrol variants, on the other hand, continue to be priced between Rs 5.44 lakh and Rs 7.75 lakh.

Tata offers the Altroz with a 1.5-litre diesel engine that churns out 90PS and 200Nm. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. For now, the Altroz is the only premium hatchback to come with a diesel engine alongside a petrol option. This is set to change soon as Hyundai will launch the third-gen Elite i20 with both petrol and diesel engines.

The Altroz continues to go up against other premium hatchbacks such as the Toyota Glanza/ Maruti Suzuki Baleno , Honda Jazz , Hyundai Elite i20, and Volkswagen Polo.

