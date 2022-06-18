Published On Jun 18, 2022 10:40 AM By Sonny for Hyundai Venue

Explore the updated exterior design and the interior of the facelifted subcompact SUV

The Hyundai Venue has received a mid-life refresh nearly four years since its debut. It gets cosmetic tweaks to the front and rear profiles and a handful of new tech features. The Venue has been launched at Rs 7.53 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India) and continues to be offered with a total of four powertrain options. Let’s explore the exterior and interior of the 2022 Venue in the gallery below:

Exterior

The revised front end of the Venue makes it look more sleek and refined while keeping the split-headlamp design.

The main headlight design remains the same with LED projector headlamps and LED DRLs outlining the lamp. However, the lights along the bonnet line have been updated to have a tri-section design with a gloss black applique underneath that extends down the fascia.

Hyundai has given the Venue a new grille which is more rectangular as part of the facelift. In the top trim seen here, it is finished in dark chrome and has a new pattern that seems to be inspired by the grille of the current-gen global Tucson. Along the bottom edge, we noticed that the Venue no longer comes with front fog lamps. The carmaker explained that the positioning of the projector headlamps makes them sufficient even in fog.

There is no change to the design of the Venue’s side profile as it retains its overall boxy shape. It also keeps its side cladding for a mildly rugged appeal.

The only visual change seen from the side of the 2022 Venue is the design of the 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Like most new design details, these wheels have a straight-edged geometrical design.

The Venue loses its distinctively square taillamps in favour of more modern-looking and taillights connected by a light strip. Its overall rear profile looks pretty sleek with many latitudinal design elements.

The new taillamps have a pixelated styling as seen on other new-gen Hyundai models. Its brake lights are on the outer side while the inner lights are for the turn indicators and reversing lamps.

Its roof-integrated spoiler is subtle but still gives the Venue adequate sportiness.

The black inserts along the bottom bumper end with box-shaped rear deflectors and rear fog lamps on either side. This design element complements the new taillamp design nicely.

Interior

Hyundai has updated the cabin of the facelifted Venue with a dual-tone black and beige theme. However, there are no other notable changes to the interior.

The Venue retains its flat-bottom steering wheel but it has a new instrument cluster behind it.

It has a digitised instrument cluster with a coloured display in the centre. The speedometer is to the left and tachometer is on the right with various other gauges underneath and alerts along the top. In the pictures above, we can see the different colour themes for the instrument cluster based on the drive mode selected.

The 2022 Venue has the same 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system but it now features compatibility with home-based voice command systems like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. It continues to have Hyundai’s BlueLink connected car tech as well. There is an array of tactile controls for the infotainment system underneath the display.

Another new feature for the infotainment system is the sounds of nature that can act as ambient noise inside the cabin in case you’re not in the mood to jam to some tunes.

The climate controls are the same with three dials and the central one featuring a digital temperature readout. It has a wireless charging pad underneath with three ports: USB Type-A, USB Type-C and a 12V socket.

On the automatic variant of the facelifted Venue, there is a rotary dial behind the drive selector for drive modes.

The Venue continues to be equipped with a sunroof, a central arm rest, adjustable headrest and side airbags.

Its driver’s seat is four-way power adjustable with a manual height adjuster.

The rear seats come with a fold-out central armrest and no headrest for the middle occupant. As part of the facelift, the rear seats now have a two-stage recline function. Also, Hyundai has opened more legroom in the rear by scooping out some of the seatback of the front seats. The Hyundai also comes with rear AC vents and USB ports below it.

Stay tuned to CarDekho for our in-depth review of the facelited Venue.

