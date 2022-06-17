Published On Jun 17, 2022 08:00 AM By Rohit for Hyundai Venue

Until now, it was believed that both Kia and Hyundai are developing turbo-petrol cars with CNG kits

Its sibling, the Kia Sonet, will possibly come with a CNG option in its turbo-petrol trims.

Maruti has hinted at greener fuel option for all its models, which should also include the new Brezza.

Hyundai currently offers the Grand i10 Nios and Aura with the optional CNG kit.

The 2022 Venue gets the same petrol and diesel engine options as before.

It is priced from Rs 7.53 lakh to Rs 12.72 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India).

The facelifted Hyundai Venue has gone on sale with exterior and interior revisions. While we were expecting that the carmaker might offer its sub-4m SUV with an optional CNG kit, Hyundai Motor India’s AVP and Group Head of Product Strategy and Planning, Amit Dhaundiyal, has denied the claims, for at least the near future.

In contrast, Kia (Hyundai’s sub-brand) has possibly already begun work on introducing the turbo-petrol Sonet with the greener fuel option, a first in India, as indicated by a previous spy shot. Hyundai’s prime rival, Maruti, has also hinted that it will be offering a CNG kit with all of its models, possibly including the second-generation Brezza. The Grand i10 Nios and Aura are the only models in Hyundai India’s lineup to get an optional CNG kit. Hyundai says these models draw good/healthy demand and it produces around 6,000 units of them per month.

Interestingly, the SUV shares the same 1.2-litre petrol engine with the Grand i10 Nios and Aura which gets a CNG kit in the smaller cars. The sub-4m SUV also gets a 120PS turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines as before.

Currently, none of the sub-4m SUVs in India gets a CNG option. That could change soon with the second-gen Maruti Brezza expected to come with the greener alternative, likely followed by the Kia Sonet. The 2022 Venue retails between Rs 7.53 lakh and Rs 12.72 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India).

