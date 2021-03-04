Take A Sneak Peek At The Skoda Kushaq Interior In Official Sketches

Published On Mar 04, 2021 12:32 PM By Sonny for Skoda Kushaq

It looks a lot like the Vision IN concept in terms of styling

Skoda Kushaq production-spec interior teased for the first time.

Overall styling has been carried forward from the Vision IN concept.

Features a 10-inch central touchscreen infotainment display and a digital driver’s display.

Kushaq will be globally unveiled on March 18 in India and launched likely in May 2021.

The cabin of the production-spec Skoda Kushaq has been a well-guarded secret, until now. As we near the car’s global unveiling on March 18, its interior has been teased via official design sketches. This reveal follows the first official teaser of the Kushaq’s exterior released a couple of weeks back.

According to the sketches, Skoda has retained the dashboard styling from the Vision IN concept. It gets hexagonal air vents on the sides with a wide 10-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system in the centre. It also seems to have body-coloured inserts around the dash and the central console which give the cabin a sporty flair. The sketch also reveals a TFT digital driver’s display which may or may not be offered on the India-spec model to keep prices in check.

The climate control panel doesn’t have any dials under the display, suggesting haptic controls. It could also get a wireless charging pad underneath and possibly USB Type-C charging ports.

The Skoda Kushaq could get other premium features, such as cruise control, rain-sensing wipers, connected car tech, a power-adjustable driver’s seat, and a premium sound system. In terms of safety, it is likely to be equipped with up to six airbags, a rear parking camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and stability control.

Based on the exterior design sketches, the Kushaq compact SUV will feature muscular proportions, a bold grille, and a sporty roofline. Skoda has already confirmed it will be offered with the choice of 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines. The smaller engine will come with 6-speed manual and torque-converter automatic transmissions, while the bigger engine will get the option of a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic besides a standard 6-speed manual.

The Skoda Kushaq is expected to launch in India in May 2021, with prices ranging from Rs 9 lakh to Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom). It will take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Nissan Kicks.