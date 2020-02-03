Skoda Vision IN Concept Revealed. 2021 Production SUV To Take On Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta

Modified On Feb 03, 2020 07:02 PM By Dhruv.A for Skoda Vision IN

The Skoda Vision IN concept appears to be inspired by the Euro-spec Kamiq but with a more rugged front facia

The Vision IN previews the upcoming Skoda SUV, which will take on the likes of the Seltos and Creta and the VW Taigun.

Expect equipment such as a 10.25-inch instrument cluster and a 9.2-inch touchscreen.

The production-spec model will get a turbocharged 1.0-litre petrol engine, with a CNG option on the cards as well.

Launch in Q2 of 2021 with prices likely to begin around the Rs 10-lakh mark.

Skoda has revealed its grand product portfolio for India at its Volkswagen Skoda media night. One of its pillars is the Vision IN SUV concept, the first Skoda SUV in India to be based on the heavily localised MQB A0 IN platform. The vehicle seen in these pictures is 80 to 85 per cent closer to production but production-ready units are likely to reach showrooms by April 2021.

As for the design, it’s classic Skoda with a toothy, multi-slat grille upfront, flanked by sleek LED headlamps with DRLs and fog lamps placed closed to it. The front bumper features large air dams with a prominent faux skid plate. The imposing looks are further accentuated by the flared wheel arches, roof rails, black side cladding, and strong shoulder line. Towards the rear, the Vision IN gets inverted L-shaped LED taillights and the Skoda nameplate spelt across the bootlid. The Vision IN is essentially the Skoda Kamiq with a more rugged front profile.

Inside, the Vision IN is loaded with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 9.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system placed as a floating unit. There’s a healthy use of leatherette upholstery and orange accents all around the cabin. The production-spec SUV should have a similar dashboard as the Euro-spec Kamiq and Scala.

In its production form, the Skoda Vision IN will derive power from a BS6-compliant 1.0-litre TSI petrol that is locally made in India and replaces the outgoing 1.2-litre turbo petrol. It churns out 115PS/200Nm and will get a manual and a DSG (dual-clutch automatic) automatic transmission. Skoda is also likely to offer a CNG version of the compact SUV.

The Skoda Vision IN will take on the likes of second-gen Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Nissan Kicks and its Volkswagen counterpart based on the same platform. Its prices are expected to range between Rs 10 lakh and 16 lakh.