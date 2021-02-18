Published On Feb 18, 2021 01:27 PM By Sonny for Skoda Kushaq

The final car looks a lot like the Vision IN concept, just as promised

Skoda to begin India 2.0 run with the Kushaq SUV as its first all-new model.

Kushaq is slated for world premiere on March 18, 2021, as a petrol-only offering.

New official sketches give us first peek at the final design of the Kushaq.

Front end looks imposing with the bold grille, large air dam, faux vents and sharp headlamp styling.

Rear end features a few design changes over the concept but retains the roof spoiler, taillamps and tailgate shape.

India launch is expected in May 2021, and it will rival the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos

The upcoming Skoda Kushaq SUV is slated to debut on March 18, with the India launch around May 2021. It was previewed as the VISION IN concept at Auto Expo 2020 and the Kushaq’s design has since been kept under wraps. The carmaker has now revealed the first official design sketches of the final product.

While the massive wheels seen in the sketch won’t make it to production, the rest of the details are the first peek at the Kushaq’s face and tail end. The most notable aspect of the front fascia is that it looks very close to the concept, as promised. It has the imposing grille, split LED headlamps and a large air dam. The design of the front skidplate also adds to the Kushaq’s rugged appeal. Its presence is immediately striking with the tough details and muscular proportions.

Around the back, the taillamps, tailgate and roof spoiler seem the same as the concept. However, the rear bumper sees some design changes with the faux vents and different rear skid plate. The reflector strip that ran across the tailgate in the concept has been replaced by smaller strips on either side of the tailgate.

The Kushaq will be a petrol-only SUV, with the choice of 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre turbocharged engines. Both petrol engines will get a 6-speed manual as standard, the smaller engine will get the option of a 6-speed torque convertor and the bigger engine will feature the 7-speed DSG (dual-clutch).

Skoda has not confirmed the feature list of the Kushaq but we expect the cabin to resemble the concept as well. As a premium compact SUV, it will likely be equipped with a large touchscreen infotainment system with connected car tech, cruise control, rain-sensing wipers and maybe a power-adjustable driver’s seat. In terms of safety, it is expected to offer up to six airbags, hill assist, stability control, a rear parking camera and a tyre pressure monitoring system too.

The Kushaq will likely be priced between Rs 9 lakh and Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be Skoda’s contender against the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.