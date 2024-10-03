Take A Look At The 2024 Kia Carnival In These 12 Images

Modified On Oct 03, 2024 06:55 PM By Shreyash for Kia Carnival

The new-generation Carnival looks same as the facelifted fourth-gen model sold globally, with key design highlights being the chrome-studded grille and connected LED tail lights

The Kia Carnival has made its India comeback in a new-generation avatar, featuring all new design inside and out along with a long features list. Kia is offering the MPV in a single fully loaded Limousine Plus variant priced at Rs 63.90 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). Here’s how the 2024 Carnival looks like in 12 images.

Front

This new-generation Carnival features the automaker's new design language. It gets a prominent grille with chrome inserts and surround, vertically stacked 4-piece LED headlights, and LED DRLs which extends till the centre.. Below the grille it gets a sleek air dam, the radar for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and a silver finished skid plate.

Side

Moving along the side, this Carnival looks really long, measuring over 5 metres, which is why it has been given the term 'limousine.' For easy ingress and egress, side steps have also been provided. You get 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. What adds to its appeal are the silver-finished roof rails. The C-pillar and the window belt line towards the rear features silver treatment.

Just like the previous version of the Carnival sold in India, this new-gen MPV also features power-sliding doors for rear passengers.

Rear

At the rear, you get vertically stacked LED tail lights connected by an LED bar, above which there’s a chrome strip on the upper part of the tailgate. The bumper also receives a silver treatment, which enhances the overall premium look of this MPV. Further adding to the appeal, there’s an extended roof spoiler as well.

Interior

Inside, you get a floating dashboard design finished in black, while there are some silver inserts on the dashboard and on the cente console. The main highlight on the dashboard is its dual 12.3-inch curved display setup (one each for infotainment and digital driver’s display).

Other features on board the 2024 Carnival include an 11-inch heads-up display (HUD), a 12-way electrically adjustable driver's seat with lumbar support, and an 8-way electrically adjustable passenger seat. two single-pane sunroofs, 3-zone auto AC, a powered tailgate, and a 12-speaker Bose sound system.

It comes in a 3-row layout with captain seats in the second row and a bench seat in the last row.

Engine

The 2024 Kia Carnival is only available with a diesel engine. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Engine 2.2-litre diesel Power 193 PS Torque 441 Nm Transmission 8-speed AT

AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

Rivals

The 2024 Kia Carnival can be regarded as a premium alternative to the Toyota Innova Hycross, Maruti Invicto, and Toyota Innova Crysta. It also serves as an affordable option to the Lexus LM and Toyota Vellfire.

