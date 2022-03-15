HomeNew CarsNewsSuzuki Introduces The Second-gen Celerio In South Africa
Suzuki Introduces The Second-gen Celerio In South Africa

Modified On Mar 15, 2022 10:18 AM By Rohit for Maruti Celerio

While it has the same exterior design and powertrain option, it gets a couple of feature differences over the India-spec model

  • Gets a 7-inch touchscreen with graphics like the Baleno’s 9-inch display.

  • Comes with electronic stability control, which has been skipped here.

  • Powered by the same 1-litre DualJet petrol engine as the India-spec model.

  • The India-spec Celerio gets an optional CNG kit.

  • Priced from Rs 5.15 lakh to Rs 6.94 lakh in India (ex-showroom Delhi).

After introducing the second-gen Celerio in India in 2021, Suzuki has now launched the new hatchback in South Africa. While it is almost similar to the India-spec model, there are a couple of differences between the two.

While both the India and Africa-spec models have a 7-inch touchscreen system, there’s a difference in the User Interface (UI) of the two. The latter’s unit has the graphics seen on the Baleno’s 9-inch display. 

The other difference is that Suzuki is offering the compact hatchback with electronic stability control (ESC) in South Africa, which has been skipped here. That said, we get keyless entry with push-button start/stop in the Celerio. No other changes have been made to the exterior design and equipment list of the hatch.

Suzuki has provided the Celerio with a 1-litre DualJet petrol engine (67PS/89Nm), both in India and South Africa. It comes with a standard 5-speed MT and an optional 5-speed AMT. This unit also features idle-engine start/stop tech. The India-spec also has another benefit: an optional CNG kit in select trims.

In India, the Celerio is priced between Rs 5.15 lakh and Rs 6.94 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It takes on the Maruti Wagon R, Datsun GO, Hyundai Santro, and Tata Tiago.

