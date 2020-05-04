Skoda Superb Facelift Variants And Colour Options Revealed

Published On May 04, 2020 08:00 AM By Rohit for Skoda Superb 2020

You can book the facelifted Superb for a token amount of Rs 50,000

The sedan will be available in two variants: Sportline and Laurin & Klement.

The Sportline variant will come in three colours while the Laurin & Klement will be offered in five.

It will be powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine (192PS/320Nm) that will be mated to a 7-speed DSG.

Skoda will likely launch the sedan two to three weeks after the lockdown ends.

It is expected to have a starting price of over Rs 30 lakh.

After revealing the launch details of its upcoming models, Skoda has revealed the variants and colour options of the Superb facelift . It has also opened bookings for the 2020 Superb for a token amount of Rs 50,000.

Skoda will offer the sedan in two variants: Sportline and Laurin & Klement. The Sportline variant will be available in three colours: Moon White, Race Blue, and Steel Grey, while the Laruin and Klement variant will come in five shades: Lava Blue, Magic Black, Magnetic Brown, Moon White, and Business Grey.

Also Read: Skoda Opens Bookings For Karoq And Rapid BS6

The facelifted Superb is likely to get new features such as Matrix LED headlamps, LED fog lamps, a 360-degree camera, and connected car tech. Features such as the sunroof, park assist, and ambient lighting are likely to be carried forward from the pre-facelift model.

The new Superb will be a petrol-only offering. It will be powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine that will put out 192PS and 320Nm. The pre-facelift model was offered with a 1.8-litre TSI petrol motor that produced 180PS/250Nm. This motor will only be offered with a 7-speed DSG transmission. Skoda says it may bring back the diesel engine if there’s enough demand later.

Skoda has stated that it will launch the facelifted Superb within two to three weeks after the lockdown ends. It is expected to be priced north of Rs 30 lakh and will rival the Toyota Camry Hybrid .

Read More on : Skoda Superb on road price