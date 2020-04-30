Skoda Karoq, Superb Facelift, Rapid TSI Revised Launch Details Revealed

Published On Apr 30, 2020 08:00 AM By Dhruv.A for Skoda Rapid

Had conditions permitted, all of these cars would have been parked pretty at Skoda dealerships by now

Skoda plans to launch the Rapid TSI, Karoq and Superb facelift within two to three weeks after the lockdown ends.

Dealership and test drive experience will see high levels of hygiene being followed.

New BS6 cars to be delivered will be factory fresh.

Skoda India has confirmed that the ongoing pandemic will not delay the launch of its upcoming products It plans to soldier on with the launch of the Karoq, Superb facelift and the Rapid TSI in quick succession once the lockdown ends. So expect these cars to arrive at dealerships within two to three weeks after this containment drive gets over. While the lockdown is scheduled to be lifted on May 3, it is likely to extend as coronavirus cases continue on an upward trajectory in India.

Bookings for the Rapid TSI and Karoq were opened in March for Rs 50,000, with deliveries initially expected to begin this month. Buyers of the Rapid TSI would have been able to lay hands on their car by April 14 whereas Karoq buyers would have had to wait till May 6. The Skoda Superb facelift was showcased at Auto Expo 2020 and was expected to go on sale in May 2020.

Buyers planning to put their money on the new BS6 Skoda cars will get a fresh lot of cars straight from the factory. In an interview with CarDekho, Zac Hollis, Director – Sales, Service & Marketing, said, "Your new BS6 Skoda will be factory fresh!" He said BS6 cars never actually went to the dealers and their inventory is empty.

Skoda promises a hygienic experience to prospective buyers once the dealerships spring back to life. They plan on maintaining stringent sanitisation measures inside the car, especially with touchpoints like steering wheel, door knob, touchscreen, push button, gear lever, et al. Dealership executives will be equipped with disposable gloves and other measures to maintain cleanliness.

The Skoda Rapid TSI will be priced between Rs 9 lakh and Rs 14 lakh and rival the upcoming Honda City, Hyundai Verna and the Maruti Ciaz. If the Karoq’s on your mind, then you’ll have to set aside around Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). It will compete against the VW T-Roc, Hyundai Tucson facelift and Jeep Compass. The 2020 Skoda Superb is likely to bear a starting price tag of around Rs 30lakh.

Here’s A Look At The Car Launches Delayed Due To The Coronavirus Outbreak

Read More on : Rapid diesel