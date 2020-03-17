Skoda Opens Bookings For Karoq And Rapid BS6

Published On Mar 17, 2020 08:00 AM By Rohit for Skoda Karoq

Bookings can be made both online and offline for a token amount of Rs 50,000

Deliveries of pre-booked Rapid and Karoq to begin from April 14 and May 6, respectively.

Both models will be petrol-only offerings in India.

While the sedan will get a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit, the SUV will be powered by a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor.

Skoda is expected to announce the prices of these models soon.

We have already seen the Karoq and the Rapid at Auto Expo 2020. Now, Skoda India has opened bookings for both these offerings for a token amount of Rs 50,000 (refundable). Skoda India has also stated that it will commence deliveries of the pre-booked Rapid and Karoq from April 14 and May 6, respectively.

The sedan will be powered by a BS6-compliant 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine from the BS6 VW Vento. It develops 115PS and 200Nm and will come mated to either a 6-speed manual or automatic just like its VW sibling. Sadly, there won’t be a DSG (dual-clutch) on offer. There won’t be any diesel version on offer either as Skoda Auto Volkswagen India has decided to do away with diesel models once BS6 emission norms kick in. Skoda may introduce a CNG variant but at a later date.

In the case of the SUV, it will come with a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol motor that will produce 150PS of power and 250Nm of torque. It will be mated to a 7-speed DSG.