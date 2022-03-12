Skoda Slavia Variants Explained: Which One Should You Buy?
Modified On Mar 12, 2022
The all-new Skoda compact sedan is available in three well-equipped variants
The Skoda Slavia has finally been launched, and the prices have been announced despite the sedan being revealed in late 2021. With the final piece of the puzzle, we can dive into the details to see what each variant of the Slavia packs and if it offers good value for the price. The premium between each trim is significant, which can make it even harder to narrow down on the right one. Before we dive into the details to help you choose your Skoda Slavia, let's start with the specifications:
Engine
1-litre turbo-petrol
1.5-litre turbo-petrol
Power
115PS
150PS
Torque
178Nm
250Nm
Transmission
6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT
6-speed MT/ 7-speed DSG
Claimed F.E.
19.47kmpl/ 18.07kmpl
18.72kmpl/ 18.41kmpl
The Slavia gets the same engine and transmission options as the Kushaq. Its 1-litre turbo-petrol engine is the competitive choice with similar performance as its rivals, while the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit with cylinder deactivation technology takes it ahead of them. The latter is also the one to get the carmaker's renowned DSG (dual-clutch automatic transmission).
Dimensions
LxWxH
4541mm x 1752mm x 1507mm
Wheelbase
2651mm
Boot capacity
521 litres
Skoda's new sedan is among the largest in its segment, particularly in terms of width, wheelbase length, and boot space -- attributes that lend it solid road presence befitting for a premium offering.
The Slavia is available in five colours at the time of launch:
Crystal Blue
Tornado Red
Carbon Steel
Brilliant Silver
Candy White
Here's the variant-wise pricing of the Skoda Slavia:
Variant
1-litre TSI
1.5-litre TSI
Active
Rs 10.7 lakh
Ambition
Rs 12.4 lakh/ Rs 13.6 lakh (AT)
Style (w/o sunroof)
Rs 13.6 lakh
Style
Rs 14 lakh/ Rs 15.39 lakh (AT)
Rs 16.19 lakh/ Rs 17.79 lakh (DSG)
The table below has our snapshot verdicts for each variant. You can explore each in detail by simply clicking on it:
Variant
Verdict
Covers the basics, worth considering on a tight budget
A complete package and our recommended pick, especially with the automatic option
Not worth considering
Consider for the fully loaded premium experience + it gets the option of the most powerful engine in the segment
