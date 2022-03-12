Skoda Slavia Variants Explained: Which One Should You Buy?

HomeNew CarsNewsSkoda Slavia Variants Explained: Which One Should You Buy?

Modified On Mar 12, 2022 10:07 AM By Sonny for Skoda Slavia

The all-new Skoda compact sedan is available in three well-equipped variants

The Skoda Slavia has finally been launched, and the prices have been announced despite the sedan being revealed in late 2021. With the final piece of the puzzle, we can dive into the details to see what each variant of the Slavia packs and if it offers good value for the price. The premium between each trim is significant, which can make it even harder to narrow down on the right one. Before we dive into the details to help you choose your Skoda Slavia, let's start with the specifications:

Engine

1-litre turbo-petrol

1.5-litre turbo-petrol

Power

115PS

150PS

Torque

178Nm

250Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

6-speed MT/ 7-speed DSG

Claimed F.E.

19.47kmpl/ 18.07kmpl

18.72kmpl/ 18.41kmpl

The Slavia gets the same engine and transmission options as the Kushaq. Its 1-litre turbo-petrol engine is the competitive choice with similar performance as its rivals, while the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit with cylinder deactivation technology takes it ahead of them. The latter is also the one to get the carmaker's renowned DSG (dual-clutch automatic transmission).

Dimensions

LxWxH

4541mm x 1752mm x 1507mm

Wheelbase

2651mm

Boot capacity

521 litres

Skoda's new sedan is among the largest in its segment, particularly in terms of width, wheelbase length, and boot space -- attributes that lend it solid road presence befitting for a premium offering.

The Slavia is available in five colours at the time of launch:

  • Crystal Blue

  • Tornado Red

  • Carbon Steel

  • Brilliant Silver

  • Candy White

Here's the variant-wise pricing of the Skoda Slavia:

Variant

1-litre TSI

1.5-litre TSI

Active

Rs 10.7 lakh

  

Ambition

Rs 12.4 lakh/ Rs 13.6 lakh (AT)

  

Style (w/o sunroof)

Rs 13.6 lakh 

  

Style

Rs 14 lakh/ Rs 15.39 lakh (AT)

Rs 16.19 lakh/ Rs 17.79 lakh (DSG)

The table below has our snapshot verdicts for each variant. You can explore each in detail by simply clicking on it:

Variant

Verdict

Active

Covers the basics, worth considering on a tight budget

Ambition

A complete package and our recommended pick, especially with the automatic option

Style (w/o sunroof)

Not worth considering

Style

Consider for the fully loaded premium experience + it gets the option of the most powerful engine in the segment

