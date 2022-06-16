Published On Jun 16, 2022 02:45 PM By Rohit for Skoda Kushaq

The smaller display has led to the two Skoda cars losing out on wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

All other functions remain unchanged on the new unit.

The semiconductor shortage is the reason behind this downsizing.

The 10-inch infotainment setup was the largest in class for the Slavia.

The Kushaq was the third compact SUV to get a 10-inch+ display.

Skoda had earlier removed auto-folding ORVMs of the Kushaq due to the same reason.

The Skoda Slavia and Kushaq were recently confirmed to be the two models from the carmaker’s stable to get a downsized touchscreen unit. The compact sedan and SUV duo, with the new 8-inch touchscreen, has now reached dealerships.

Until now, the two Skoda cars were equipped with a bigger 10-inch infotainment display (the Kushaq Monte Carlo continues with the same unit) in their higher variants. The global semiconductor shortage issue has sadly compelled the German marque to take this step to cut down the waiting time. Unfortunately, the screen downsizing has robbed the two Skoda models of wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. That said, the new infotainment unit performs all other functions as the older display.

Previously offered 10-inch display

While the Kushaq was the third compact SUV to get a 10-inch infotainment setup after the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, the Slavia was the only model in its segment to feature a 10-inch+ touchscreen unit.

Also Read: After The Slavia, The Skoda Kushaq Gets A Non-sunroof Style Variant

This isn’t the first time that the semiconductor shortage has bothered Skoda. A few months ago, it had dispatched some units of the Kushaq without auto-folding ORVMs, which could be retrofitted from the dealers later. However, it is still unclear whether Volkswagen is going the same route with its Virtus-Taigun duo.

Read More on : Skoda Kushaq on road price