English | हिंदी

Skoda Slavia And Kushaq Reach Showrooms With The New 8-inch Touchscreen

Published On Jun 16, 2022 02:45 PM By Rohit for Skoda Kushaq

  • 12513 Views
  • Write a comment

The smaller display has led to the two Skoda cars losing out on wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Skoda Slavia and Kushaq cabin

  • All other functions remain unchanged on the new unit.

  • The semiconductor shortage is the reason behind this downsizing.

  • The 10-inch infotainment setup was the largest in class for the Slavia.

  • The Kushaq was the third compact SUV to get a 10-inch+ display.

  • Skoda had earlier removed auto-folding ORVMs of the Kushaq due to the same reason.

The Skoda Slavia and Kushaq were recently confirmed to be the two models from the carmaker’s stable to get a downsized touchscreen unit. The compact sedan and SUV duo, with the new 8-inch touchscreen, has now reached dealerships.

Skoda Kushaq touchscreen
Skoda Slavia touchscreen

Until now, the two Skoda cars were equipped with a bigger 10-inch infotainment display (the Kushaq Monte Carlo continues with the same unit) in their higher variants. The global semiconductor shortage issue has sadly compelled the German marque to take this step to cut down the waiting time. Unfortunately, the screen downsizing has robbed the two Skoda models of wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. That said, the new infotainment unit performs all other functions as the older display.

Previously offered 10-inch display

While the Kushaq was the third compact SUV to get a 10-inch infotainment setup after the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, the Slavia was the only model in its segment to feature a 10-inch+ touchscreen unit.

Also ReadAfter The Slavia, The Skoda Kushaq Gets A Non-sunroof Style Variant

Skoda Slavia and Kushaq

This isn’t the first time that the semiconductor shortage has bothered Skoda. A few months ago, it had dispatched some units of the Kushaq without auto-folding ORVMs, which could be retrofitted from the dealers later. However, it is still unclear whether Volkswagen is going the same route with its Virtus-Taigun duo.

Read More on : Skoda Kushaq on road price

R
Published by
Rohit
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Skoda Kushaq

Read Full News
  • Skoda Slavia
  • Skoda Kushaq
Big Saving !!
Save upto 30% ! Find best deals on Used Skoda Cars
View Used Skoda Kushaq In New Delhi

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Suv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
HomeNew CarsNewsSkoda Slavia And Kushaq Reach Showrooms With The New 8-inch Touchscreen
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience