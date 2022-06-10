Published On Jun 10, 2022 06:27 PM By Rohit for Skoda Kushaq

The non-sunroof variant is priced at Rs 15,09 lakh, Rs 20,000 less than the top-spec Style 1-litre MT trim

It is positioned between the mid-spec Ambition MT and Style trims in the SUV’s 1-litre lineup.

Skoda first introduced the non-sunroof Style variant on the Slavia.

The SUV’s new variant also loses out on rain-sensing wipers and auto-dimming IRVM.

It comes with the Kushaq’s 1-litre turbo-petrol engine but only with the 6-speed MT.

The SUV is priced between Rs 11.29 lakh and Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).

Skoda has launched a new non-sunroof (NSR) variant in the Kushaq’s lineup as part of its refreshes for model year 2022 and priced it at Rs 15.09 lakh. It is sandwiched between the mid-spec Ambition and the top-spec Style trims in the SUV’s 1-litre lineup.

The Ambition 1-litre MT variant is priced at Rs 12.99 lakh whereas the Style MT (with sunroof) costs Rs 15.29 lakh–that’s Rs 20,000 more than the new non-sunroof variant. For reference, the same non-sunroof variant in the Slavia costs Rs 40,000 less than the Style MT (with sunroof).

Like the sedan, the compact SUV now also gets this variant only with its Style 1-litre trim. Apart from a sunroof, it also misses out on a fully digital driver’s display, an auto-dimming IRVM, rain-sensing wipers, and the 16-inch spare wheel offered on the Style trim (Style NSR gets a 15-incher). And it still gets ventilated front seats and a new 8-inch touchscreen from the latter.

Also See: Skoda Enyaq iV Electric SUV Spied Testing In India, Launch On The Cards

The non-sunroof variant is only available with a manual gearbox in both the Skoda offerings. It comes with a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine (115PS/178Nm), mated to a 6-speed MT. Skoda also offers this engine with an optional 6-speed automatic transmission in other variants. The higher trims of the SUV even get a larger 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit (150PS/250Nm), coupled with a standard 6-speed MT and an optional 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch automatic).

Skoda has priced the Kushaq from Rs 11.29 lakh to Rs 19.49 lakh. The compact SUV locks horns with the likes of the MG Astor, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, and Volkswagen Taigun.

All prices ex-showroom pan-India

Read More on : Kushaq on road price