Best Sedans In India Under Rs 10 Lakh: Maruti Dzire, Honda City, Skoda Rapid And More

A list of our favourite cars, plus a couple of oddball options from the used car market

If you’re looking to buy an affordable car that can accommodate the family and be economical, the Rs 10 lakh price bracket offers a potpourri of sedans, hatchbacks, and SUVs. A significant chunk (almost one-third) of all new car buyers in India go for SUVs. But when it comes to getting the most value from your million rupees, sedans are equally well equipped and, sometimes, less pricey than their SUV counterparts. Here are all the sedans and their variants that you can get for under Rs 10 lakh on-road.

Maruti Dzire: Around Rs 6 lakh to Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom)

Variants under Rs 10 lakh: All variants except ZXI+ AT

This is one of the best-selling sedans in India, and for good reason -- it has one of the most fuel-efficient petrol engines in the market. It has a claimed efficiency of 23.26kmpl for the 5-speed manual variant and 24.12kmpl for the 5-speed AMT. There’s only one engine on offer, a 1.2-litre petrol engine makes 90PS of power and 113Nm of torque. If you’re looking for a feature-loaded automatic sedan, the AMT-equipped Dzire ZXi+ will likely be only a few thousand rupees past the Rs 10 lakh budget.

Honda Amaze: Around Rs 6 lakh to Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom)

Variants under Rs 10 lakh: All petrol variants except top-spec VX CVT; Base-spec E diesel

Despite getting a facelift, the Honda Amaze has seen only a marginal price increase. You can get all petrol-powered manual variants for less than Rs 10 lakh, and even the top-spec automatic variant is priced close to the Dzire ZXI+ AMT. If you want the more powerful and fuel-efficient 1.5-litre diesel engine, you’ll have to settle for the base-spec E trim. Either way, the Amaze boasts a large 420-litre boot, plenty of headroom and rear legroom, and standard safety equipment such as dual front airbags and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

Hyundai Aura: Around Rs 6 lakh to over Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom)

Variants under Rs 10 lakh: All petrol and CNG variants, base-spec S MT and AMT diesel

The Hyundai Aura is one of only two sedans on this list with a turbo-petrol engine. Reserved for the top-spec SX+ variant, the 100PS/172Nm motor comes paired with a 5-speed manual transmission -- just how petrolheads want it! Its distinctive aesthetic can take some getting used to, but the Aura has comfort and practicality in spades. It has a slightly lower boot volume (402 litres) compared with the Amaze, and we could sing similar praises for the headroom and rear legroom. With its 8-inch floating infotainment screen, connected car tech and semi-digital instrument cluster, the Aura is one of the most well-equipped cars in the sub-4m sedan segment.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz: Around Rs 9 lakh to over Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom)

Variants under Rs 10 lakh: Base-spec Sigma

If you prioritise size over every other attribute, the base-spec Sigma trim of the Ciaz can be had at just under Rs 10 lakh. It offers proper family car passenger and cargo volume and a 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with mild-hybrid tech that helps it get a claimed fuel efficiency of 20.65kmpl (in manual variants). The spacious interior gives you that big-car feeling and the 510-litre boot is substantially larger than sub-4m sedans. You’ll miss out on the 7-inch Smartplay Studio infotainment system, automatic climate control and other modern creature comforts, but the base-spec Ciaz does get dual airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and rear parking sensors as standard.

Fourth-gen Honda City: Between Rs 9 lakh and Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom)

Variant slightly over Rs 10 lakh: Base-spec SV MT

Compared with the current fifth-generation Honda City that starts at over Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom), the fourth-gen City is still a bargain, with on-road prices hovering around Rs 10.5 lakh. The lower-spec SV variant has a few misses such as fog lights, a touchscreen system, voice controls, a start-stop button, and keyless entry. But it still offers value to the Indian car buyer with its 510-litre boot, alloy wheels, auto climate control, cruise control, and a fuel-efficient and rev-happy 1.5-litre petrol engine. It makes 119PS and 145Nm and comes with a 5-speed manual transmission.

Skoda Rapid: Around Rs 8 lakh to over Rs 13 lakh

Variants under Rs 10 lakh: Base-spec Rider and second-to-base Rider Plus MT

A cracking 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, 6-speed manual gearbox and a Bluetooth audio system -- what else do you need out of an enthusiast car? Even the base-spec Skoda Rapid Rider comes with each of these features, plus climate control and rear seat armrests. You even get a touchscreen infotainment system in the Rapid Rider Plus, but Skoda has discontinued its production, so you can only buy it new until dealership stocks last. The Rider Plus and Rider variants get most of the safety features as the top-spec variant and exactly the same rear-seat experience. A Skoda Rapid Matte Edition is just around the corner. But if you find its interiors too old-school, you might want to wait for this sedan’s upcoming successor.

Ford Aspire: Around Rs 7 lakh to Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom)

Variants under Rs 10 lakh: All variants

We just had to include the Aspire in a conversation about family sedans -- this is the only model on this list that offers rear-seat passengers the added safety of curtain airbags. Front passengers get in-seat side airbags in addition to the aforementioned curtain airbags and government-mandated dual front airbags. It also comes with a petrolhead-friendly 1.5-litre diesel engine that makes 100PS of power and 215Nm of torque or a 1.2-litre petrol unit (96PS/119Nm) for under Rs 10 lakh on-road. Either engine can be paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox, with no automatic on offer. Ford is winding down operations in India, but with dealerships scurrying to sell their stocks, you’re likely to find great deals on a new Aspire.

Tata Tigor: Around Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8 lakh

Variants under Rs 10 lakh: All variants

With a 4-star Global NCAP safety rating, the well-priced Tata Tigor just cannot be ignored. What’s more, the Tigor is the most affordable sub-4m sedan you can buy presently. A 1.2-litre petrol engine is the sole power plant on offer, but you can have it with a 5-speed manual or AMT. Features include a digital instrument cluster, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and in-built navigation, Harman-sourced 4-component-speaker audio system, and electronic stability control.

What other cars can I get for under Rs 10 lakh?

You can find some interesting sedan listings in the Used Car section of our website:

2014-2016 Toyota Corolla Altis:

We discovered a handful of petrol and diesel-powered variants of the Toyota Corolla Altis. Expect it to be 5-7 years old with around 70,000km to 80,000km on the odometer. The Corolla Altis is a full segment above the City and Ciaz. Toyota does have a reputation for reliability, but keep in mind that parts and servicing could be more expensive for this mid-size sedan.

2014-2016 Volkswagen Jetta or Skoda Octavia:

We don’t expect anyone but driving enthusiasts and petrolheads to consider this option over the Corolla or any of the new cars on this list. But the Jetta and Octavia’s TDI and TSI engines make them a driver’s delight. They also have teutonic build quality and big-car rear-seat comfort for the family, along with a full suite of safety tech if you can find a higher-spec variant. For the price, you might have to settle for a higher mileage car with around 70,000km.

