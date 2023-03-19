Toyota Hyryder vs Skoda Kushaq vs Hyundai Creta vs Maruti Grand Vitara vs Volkswagen Taigun: Space And Practicality Comparison

Published On Mar 19, 2023 10:00 AM By Rohit for Hyundai Creta

Picking an SUV for your family doesn’t have to be such an ordeal. Here’s what you should pick and why

The Hyundai Creta has remained a popular choice in the compact SUV space ever since it entered our market. Its cousin, the Kia Seltos, joined the fray in mid-2019 while Hyundai launched the second-generation model in the following year. Following the Seltos’s three-year market presence, Kia is expected to launch its facelifted iteration in India soon.

With the Hyundai-Kia pair attracting most of the buyers, the competition started to get stiffer too, with the additions of the Skoda/VW SUVs and, more recently, the Toyota-Maruti duo. So, in this review, we decided to compare the stalwarts in the compact SUV space to help you pick the right one for your family.

Looks

Dimension Toyota Hyryder Skoda Kushaq Hyundai Creta Maruti Grand Vitara Volkswagen Taigun Length 4,365mm 4,225mm 4,300mm 4,345mm 4,221mm Width 1,795mm 1,760mm 1,790mm 1,795mm 1,760mm Height 1,635mm 1,612mm 1,635mm 1,645mm 1,612mm Wheelbase 2,600mm 2,651mm 2,610mm 2,600mm 2,651mm

While all these compact SUVs are nearly similar in terms of their length and wheelbase, all of them have distinct visual appeals.

For those who love the typical boxy style for their SUVs, it’s the Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun which steal the deal. Even though they are the smallest SUVs of the lot, they also have the longest wheelbase. They also have an aggressive design philosophy without going overboard with the styling and grille size.

The other three SUVs, namely the Hyundai Creta, Toyota Hyryder and Maruti Grand Vitara, have a curvier appearance while the Toyota model is the longest and the Maruti the tallest. Although the Creta has the most polarising face here, its curvier looks make it look bigger in this crowd.

Common elements on all five SUVs include 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and auto-LED headlights with LED DRLs.

Cabin Quality

Being the most recent introductions in the compact SUV space, the Toyota Hyryder-Maruti Grand Vitara duo stands out thanks to their more premium and upmarket interior. Both the SUVs get dual-tone cabin themes (shade varies depending on whether you pick the mild- or strong-hybrid variant of the two), with soft-touch leatherette material on the dashboard enhancing their premium interior appeal.

Taking the next ranks are the Volkswagen and Skoda cars. While they may not offer as rich and premium an experience as the Toyota-Maruti SUVs, they do have their unique touches including a trim insert on the dashboard (colour-coordinated on select variants) and a two-spoke steering wheel with chrome accents and rotary dials (Kushaq). That said, there are a few places including the roof liner and sunshades where the plastic quality is a bit of a letdown in both the German SUVs.

Although the Creta’s cabin is no less in terms of functionality than those on its rival sets of SUVs, it doesn’t seem to have the premium design appeal of the other four here. Sure, its cabin is ergonomically designed and gets a well-appointed steering wheel and buttons too, but you would wish for more when it comes to the plastics and build quality of the SUV.

Front Seat

Both the Hyryder and Grand Vitara get well bolstered and quilted (Grand Vitara) leatherette front seats. There’s no dearth of firmness either, putting you far away from fatigue on long journeys. Both the driver’s seat and steering wheel get plenty of adjustments to help you find the most suitable and comfortable driving position.

The Creta should be your pick here if you need large and accommodating front seats. That’s down to its generously cushioned seats with 8-way seat adjustment for the driver, to get the appropriate driving position. However, Hyundai hasn’t equipped it with telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel.

In both the Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun, you will notice that the front seats are well-contoured and supportive for a majority of people, though those with larger frames might find the contouring a bit bothersome.

Rear Seat

While both the Hyryder and Grand Vitara can seat three average-sized adults if need be, those with larger body frames would wish for more room. Though their rear seats offer recline functionality, those around six feet or taller will find the headroom to be a bit tight. Both the SUVs get three individual headrests and three-point seat belts for all rear passengers. Toyota and Maruti have equipped them with twin rear AC vents and two USB ports (both type A and type C). Although their cabins feature dark hues, the huge panoramic sunroofs let in some light inside to make them feel more airy. That said, a lighter colour theme would have certainly helped the cabin feel its size.

The Creta is the best SUV here to seat three thanks to its flat seat back, allowing the middle passenger to fit in comfortably as well. It also comes with niceties for those who love to be chauffeur-driven, including rear AC vents and a USB port. It has two cushions for the headrests (but no headrest for the middle passenger), sunshades, and a panoramic sunroof (making the cabin feel airier at the back as well) to amplify the rear seat experience.

The Skoda Kushaq and VW Taigun’s rear seats are sufficiently contoured, with strong bolstering holding passengers well in their seats even when there’s movement inside the cabin. It’s best to use the duo as four-seaters because the additional person (middle seat passenger) will struggle for space given the limited cabin width and aggressive contouring of the seats.

Features

Common features Toyota Hyryder/Maruti Grand Vitara’s feature highlights Skoda Kushaq/VW Taigun’s feature highlights Hyundai Creta’s feature highlights Keyless entry

Push-button start/stop

Auto climate control with rear AC vents

Auto-headlights

Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

Ventilated front seats

Cruise control

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Wireless phone charging

Connected car tech

Reversing camera Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Rain-sensing wipers

360-degree camera

Nine-inch touchscreen

Head-up display

Panoramic sunroof Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Rain-sensing wipers

Cooled glovebox

10-inch touchscreen Panoramic sunroof

10.25-inch touchscreen

Cooled glovebox

Eight-way powered driver’s seat

Drive and traction modes

Rear window sunshades

All five SUVs here get most of the premium features you would want from them, including a sunroof (panoramic unit in three models), wireless phone charger, and ventilated front seats.

There are a few advantages that each SUV or in this case each pair of SUV can have over their rivals. For example, the strong-hybrid variants Toyota and Maruti model get a heads-up display and a 360-degree camera, both of which are segment-exclusives.

The German duo gets rain-sensing wipers and cooled glovebox over the Grand Vitara and Hyryder.

The Creta gets the biggest touchscreen here (measuring 10.25-inches) and is also the only SUV to get a powered driver’s seat, rear sunshades, and drive and traction modes.

Safety

The biggest advantage to the Skoda/Volkswagen SUVs here is their strong five-star safety rating from the Global NCAP.

On the other hand, the Creta’s test results came out in April 2022, wherein it scored an average three-star rating. Do note that it was not as equipped with safety features as it is today, while even the tests were less stringent.

Speaking of the Maruti-Toyota models, these are yet to be put to the tests by the Global NCAP.

All five SUVs get six airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and electronic stability control (ESC).

Boot Space

We used our test luggage consisting of three suitcases and two soft bags to see which of the five SUVs offers the maximum boot space.

When it comes to the Maruti Grand Vitara/Toyota Hyryder, it’s their mild-hybrid version which can store more luggage, thanks to the absence of the larger battery pack. In the case of the mild-hybrid variant, the SUVs can take in the biggest and smallest trolley bags along with both the soft bags. On the other hand, the strong-hybrid variants can only accommodate the biggest and smallest trolley bags along with a single soft bag.

Of the remaining three SUVs, it’s the Hyundai Creta that has the maximum boot space capacity on paper (433 litres) while the European SUVs have 385 litres each. When it comes to the real world, though, it’s the Kushaq and Taigun that let us stow all three suitcases plus one soft bag. This is because the boot on the Kushaq and Taigun is shaped well, and is deeper than that of the Creta. The Hyundai SUV could take in the full-sized and smallest trolley bags along with both the soft bags only if its parcel tray was removed.

Powertrains And Ride Quality

Specification Toyota Hyryder/Maruti Grand Vitara Skoda Kushaq/VW Taigun Hyundai Creta Engine 1.5-litre mild-hybrid/ 1.5-litre strong-hybrid 1-litre turbo-petrol/ 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre petrol/ 1.4-litre turbo-petrol/ 1.5-litre diesel Power 103PS/ 116PS (combined) 115PS/ 150PS 115PS/ 140PS/ 115PS Torque 137Nm/ 122Nm (engine), 141Nm (motor) 178Nm/ 250Nm 144Nm/ 242Nm/ 250Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 6-speed AT/ e-CVT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT/ 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed, CVT/ 7-speed DCT/ 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT Drivetrain FWD, AWD (MT only)/ FWD FWD FWD

Of all the SUVs here, it’s the Creta that has the most number of engine-gearbox combinations. Hyundai is also the only carmaker here to offer a diesel powertrain option. While the diesel powertrain is easy to drive and offers high fuel efficiency, it’s the naturally aspirated petrol unit that’s well suited for the city. That said, it can manage occasional highway drives too. If you are someone who wants the Creta with a punchy engine, your pick should be the turbo-petrol powertrain.

Skoda and Volkswagen’s cars have always been known for their punchy and exciting engines, making them favourites among enthusiasts. When it comes to the larger 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine of the Kushaq-Taigun duo, it is apt for those wanting a smoother, more responsive and refined engine.

While the mild-hybrid unit of the Maruti-Toyota SUVs performs its duties well in the city, it isn’t exactly the one you would want on highway trips or with more people/luggage on board, especially in its automatic version. Those wanting a higher fuel efficiency from the SUV should opt for the hybrid variants, which will likely offer around 20kmpl minimum in most scenarios. Although the electric motor does give a boost in acceleration, it doesn’t feel punchy enough on the highways. The Maruti and Toyota SUVs also get an all-wheel drivetrain (AWD), in case you need it, but only with the mild-hybrid and manual gearbox combo.

Verdict

The Creta – although the oldest model of the lot – still has its multiple strong points such as being the only SUV to get the most number of powertrain options and also offering generous in-cabin space and good ride quality. Had its boot space and interior quality been a bit better, the Hyundai car would have been the perfect all-rounder here.

If you are looking for a compact SUV with the highest fuel efficiency in its class and a premium cabin and features list, then your choices are limited to the Maruti Grand Vitara/Toyota Hyryder Hybrid. Both are petrol-only offerings but come with two powertrain options and many best-in-segment features.

Lastly, the Germans have handsome looking SUVs to their name, while also being high on fun. Sure, they do lack some features compared to the Hyundai and Maruti-Toyota siblings and don’t look as big as the others, but if you can look past that and wish for a more involving driving experience, these are your best bets.

