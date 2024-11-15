Here Are 5 Features Skoda Kylaq Gets Over Mahindra XUV 3XO

Both the sub-4m SUVs were introduced in 2024 and are loaded with features, but the Kylaq offers some key features over the XUV 3XO, including a useful comfort and convenience amenity

The Skoda Kylaq and Mahindra XUV 3XO are two sub-4m SUVs introduced in 2024, both bringing segment-first features. While the XUV 3XO is a feature-packed offering, the recently launched Skoda Kylaq comes with several advantages. Here are five things the Kylaq offers over the XUV 3XO:

Front Powered Seats

While a powered driver’s seat is not a new feature in the sub-4m SUV segment, with cars like the Tata Nexon and Hyundai Venue offering it, the Skoda Kylaq goes a step further. It provides 6-way electric adjustability for both front seats. The Mahindra XUV 3XO, meanwhile, includes manual height adjustability solely for the driver’s seat.

Ventilated Front Seats

In a nation with a tropical climate like ours, ventilated seats provide relief by preventing discomfort caused by the hot weather. The Skoda Kushaq offers ventilated seats for both the driver and front passengers, which is likely to be reserved for the higher-spec variants.

Also Read: Top 10 Features Skoda Kylaq Has Borrowed From Skoda Kushaq

Paddle Shifters

The Skoda Kylaq is powered by a single 1-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. The automatic variant includes paddle shifters for more control over the gearshifts. In contrast, the Mahindra XUV 3XO offers two turbo-petrol engines and a diesel engine, all with both manual and automatic options, but lacks paddle shifters across all variants.

Ambient Lighting

The Skoda Kylaq features ambient lighting, likely to be available only in its higher-spec variants. It is yet to be confirmed whether this lighting is in a single colour or features multiple colours.

Disc Brake Wiping

The Skoda Kylaq has a brake disc wiping feature that clears water from the brakes. This helps in reducing the stopping distance of a car when braking.

More About The Skoda Kylaq

The Skoda Kylaq was recently introduced as the Czech carmaker’s most affordable SUV in India, with prices starting from Rs 7.98 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). Bookings for this sub-4m SUV will begin on December 2, and Skoda will also reveal the full variant-wise pricing on the same day. The deliveries are slated to commence from January 27, 2025.

It will compete with other sub-4m SUVs like the Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger.

Will you choose the Skoda Kylaq over the Mahindra XUV 3XO? Tell us in the comments below.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world

Read More on : Skoda Kylaq on road price