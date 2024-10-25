All
Skoda Kylaq vs Rivals: Powertrain Specifications Compared

Modified On Oct 25, 2024 01:01 PM By Shreyash for Skoda Kylaq

While most subcompact SUVs offer two petrol engine options, the Kylaq will have only a single choice: a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine borrowed from the Kushaq

The Skoda Kylaq is set to make its global debut on November 6, and ahead of that the automaker has already revealed its powertrain specifications. The Kylaq will directly compete with subcompact SUVs such as the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger. Here’s how the engine specifications of the Kylaq compare to those of its rivals.

Disclaimer: We have only considered petrol variants of other models as the Kylaq will be a petrol-only offering.

Model

Engine

Power

Torque

Transmission

Skoda Kylaq

1-litre turbo petrol

115 PS

178 Nm

6MT / 6AT

Tata Nexon

1.2-litre turbo-petrol petrol

120 PS

170 Nm

5MT / 6MT / 6AMT / 7DCT

Maruti Brezza

1.5-litre N/A petrol

103 PS

137 Nm

5MT / 6AT

Hyundai Venue

1.2-litre N/A petrol

83 PS

114 Nm

5MT

1-litre turbo petrol

120 PS

172 Nm

6MT / 7DCT

Kia Sonet

1.2-litre N/A petrol

83 PS

114 Nm

5MT

1-litre turbo petrol

120 PS

172 Nm

6iMT / 7DCT

Mahindra XUV 3XO

1.2-litre turbo petrol

111 PS

200 Nm

6MT / 6AT

1.2-litre TGDi turbo petrol

131 PS

230 Nm

Nissan Magnite

1-litre N/A petrol

72 PS

96 Nm

5MT / 5AMT

1-litre turbo-petrol

100 PS

160 Nm (MT), 152 Nm (CVT)

5MT / CVT

Renault Kiger

1-litre N/A petrol

72 PS

96 Nm

5MT / 5AMT

1-litre turbo-petrol

100 PS

160 Nm (MT), 152 Nm (CVT)

5MT / CVT
 

N/A - Naturally aspirated, DCT - Dual clutch transmission, AT - Torque converter automatic transmission, T-GDi - Direct injection turbo-petrol

The Skoda Kylaq will be offered with a single engine option, while most of its rivals — save for the Nexon and Brezza— get a choice of two petrol engines. The Kylaq’s 1-litre engine can be directly compared to the Venue and Sonet’s 1-litre turbo-petrol engines, with the Skoda SUV producing 5 PS less than its Korean counterparts. On the other hand, the XUV 3XO offers two turbo-petrol engines, with its 131 PS T-GDi (direct injection turbo-petrol) being the most powerful engine among all the subcompact SUVs mentioned here.

When it comes to transmission options, the Nexon offers four gearboxes to choose from: a 5-speed MT, a 6-speed MT, a 6-speed AMT, and a 7-speed DCT. The Kylaq, Brezza, and XUV 3XO are the only subcompact SUVs that come with an optional 6-speed torque converter automatic. On the other hand, the Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger are the only two subcompact SUVs to offer the option of a  CVT automatic gearbox with their turbo-petrol engines.

Also Check: Skoda Kylaq Base Variant Spied For The First Time

Expected Features On Kylaq

Skoda Kushaq 10-inch touchscreen

Skoda Kushaq touchscreen image used for reference

It will likely come with a 10.1-inch touchscreen, an 8-inch digital driver’s display, auto AC with rear vents, and a single-pane sunroof. The Kylaq will also get 6-way adjustable front seats with a ventilation function. Its safety net will include six airbags (as standard), and it is also expected to get electronic stability control (ESC), and a 360-degree camera.

Expected Price

The Skoda Kylaq will sit below the Skoda Kushaq, and is expected to be priced from Rs 8.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

