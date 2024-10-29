All
Skoda Kylaq vs Rivals: Dimensions Compared

Modified On Oct 29, 2024 06:35 PM By Dipan for Skoda Kylaq

  • 12.7K Views
Skoda is yet to disclose all the dimensions of the Kylaq, but it has revealed the length and wheelbase. We compare these measurements with those of its rivals

Skoda Kylaq dimensions compared with rivals

Skoda’s most affordable offering, the Kylaq, is set for its global unveil on November 6, 2024. At under four metres long, it will be the smallest Skoda SUV on sale and the Czech carmaker has officially shared the length and wheelbase of the sub-4m SUV. While details such as width and height are still pending, here’s how the Kylaq compares to its rivals in terms of length and wheelbase:

Skoda Kylaq vs Rivals: Dimensions

Skoda Kylaq front

Here’s a detailed differentiation between the Skoda Kylaq’s dimensions and its rivals:

Model

Length

Difference in comparison to the Kylaq’s length

Wheelbase

Difference in comparison to the Kylaq’s wheelbase

Skoda Kylaq

3,995 mm

2,566 mm

Maruti Brezza

3,995 mm

No difference

2,500 mm

(- 66 mm)

Tata Nexon

3,995 mm

No difference

2,498 mm

(- 68 mm)

Hyundai Venue

3.995 mm

No difference

2,500 mm

(- 66 mm)

Kia Sonet

3,995 mm

No difference

2,500 mm

(- 66 mm)

Mahindra XUV 3XO

3,990 mm

(- 5mm)

2,600 mm

+ 34 mm

Nissan Magnite

3,994 mm

(- 1mm)

2,500 mm

(- 66 mm)

Renault Kiger

3,991 mm

(- 4mm)

2,500 mm

(- 66 mm)

Maruti Fronx

3,995 mm

No difference

2,520 mm

(- 46 mm)

Toyota Taisor

3,995 mm

No difference

2,520 mm

(- 46 mm)

Skoda Kushaq 10-inch touchscreen

(Skoda Kushaq's 10.1-inch touchscreen used for representational purposes only)

The table indicates that the length of the Skoda sub-4m SUV is similar to most of its rivals. However, it stands out in terms of wheelbase and is the second-best in its segment, just behind the Mahindra XUV 3XO. This advantage in wheelbase suggests that the Kylaq is likely to provide a spacious and roomy cabin, offering ample space for occupants.

Skoda Kylaq: What To Expect?

Skoda Kylaq Exterior Image

As we mentioned earlier, the Skoda Kylaq will be unveiled on November 6, 2024, and will be launched in India in early 2025. 

Skoda has said that the Kylaq will get a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine that also powers other Skoda models. The detailed specifications for this engine are as follows:

Engine

1-litre turbo-petrol engine

Power

115 PS

Torque

178 Nm

Transmission

6-speed manual / 6-speed automatic

Not just the powertrain, but Skoda has also confirmed that it will have premium features like 6-way adjustable front seats with a ventilation function and six airbags (as standard). We also expect it to borrow the 10.1-inch touchscreen from the Kushaq and feature a single-pane sunroof, a 360-degree camera and a wireless phone charger.

Skoda Kylaq: Expected Price And Rivals

The Skoda Kylaq is expected to be priced from Rs 8.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the Tata NexonMaruti BrezzaHyundai VenueKia SonetMahindra XUV 3XONissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger. It will also compete with sub-4m crossovers like the Maruti Fronx and the Toyota Taisor.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

