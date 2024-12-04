Skoda Kylaq Prestige AT vs Skoda Kushaq Sportline 1-litre MT: Which Variant To Pick?

The Skoda Kylaq, in the top-spec Prestige variant, offers more features than the Kushaq’s mid-spec Sportline variant while being more affordable by Rs 30,000

The Skoda Kylaq was launched recently as the Czech automaker’s most affordable offering in India, and it sits below the Skoda Kushaq. However, the mid-spec and higher-spec variants of the Skoda Kylaq are priced closer to some mid-spec variants of the Skoda Kushaq. Here’s how the top-spec Prestige automatic variant of the Kylaq compares to the mid-spec Sportline manual Kushaq.

Price

Skoda Kylaq Prestige AT Skoda Kushaq Sportline 1-litre MT Rs 14.40 lakh (introductory) Rs 14.70 lakh

The mid-spec Sportline variant of the Skoda Kushaq is just Rs 30,000 more expensive than the top-spec Prestige automatic variant of the Kylaq.

Dimensions

Dimensions Skoda Kylaq Skoda Kushaq Difference Length 3995 mm 4225 mm (-) 230 mm Width 1783 mm 1760 mm + 21 mm Height 1619 mm 1612 mm + 7 mm Wheelbase 2566 mm 2651 mm (-) 85 mm Boot Space 446 litres 385 litres + 61 litres

Being a compact SUV, the Kushaq is 230 mm longer than the Kylaq, and it also has 85 mm of extra wheelbase that will surely result in a much roomier cabin than that of the Kylaq.

Surprisingly, the Kylaq is 21 mm wider and 7 mm taller than the Kushaq.

Though Kylaq also offers 61 litres of extra boot space over the Kushaq, however the boot space in Kylaq is measured from the roof to the floor, meaning without the parcel tray in use.

Engine And Transmission

Model Skoda Kylaq Prestige AT Skoda Kushaq Sportline 1-litre MT Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol Power 115 PS 115 PS Torque 178 Nm 178 Nm Transmission 6-speed AT 6-speed MT

Both Kylaq and Kushaq use a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, having identical power and torque outputs.

The Kylaq has a slight advantage here as it gets a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission, that too at Rs 30,000 less.

Note that higher-spec variants of the Skoda Kushaq also get the option of a larger 150 PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, available with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 7-speed dual clutch automatic transmission. This larger unit is not available on the Kylaq.

Feature Highlights

Features Skoda Kylaq Prestige AT Skoda Kushaq Sportline 1-litre MT Exterior Auto-LED projector headlights

LED DRLs

LED tail lights

17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Roof rails

Shark-fin antenna Auto-LED projector headlights

LED DRLs

LED tail lights

Front fog lights

17-inch black alloy wheels

Shark-fin antenna Interior Dual-tone black and grey dashboard

Leatherette seat upholstery

Front armrest with storage

Rear centre armrest with cupholders

Leatherette wrapped steering wheel and armrest

Ambient lighting Dual-tone black and grey dashboard

Fabric seat upholstery with orange and white centre stripes

Front armrest with storage

Rear centre armrest with cupholders

Leatherette wrapped steering wheel

Ambient lighting Comfort and Convenience 8-inch digital driver’s display

Auto AC with rear vents

Ventilated front seats

6-way powered front seats

Cooled glovebox

Wireless phone charger

Single-pane sunroof

Cruise control

60:40 split fold rear seats

Push button engine start/stop

Auto-dimming IRVM

Auto up/down driver’s power window

Electrically adjustable and auto-fold ORVMs Analogue cluster with MID (multi-information display)

Auto AC with rear vents

Cooled glovebox

Height adjustable driver’s seat

Cruise control

60:40 split fold rear seats

Auto-dimming IRVM

Electrically adjustable and auto-fold ORVMs

Auto up/down driver’s power window Infotainment 10.1-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

6-speaker sound system 10.1-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

6-speaker sound system Safety 6 airbags

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

ABS with EBD

Rear parking camera

Rear parking sensors

Rain sensing wipers

Rear wiper and washer

Rear defoggers

ISOFIX child seat anchorages 6 airbags

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

ABS with EBD

Rear parking camera

Rain sensing wipers

Rear wiper and washer

Rear defoggers

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

While both Skoda Kylaq and Skoda Kushaq are almost equally equipped, it’s the Kylaq which offers a more value for money with premium features at Rs 30,000 less.

Over the Kushaq Sportline, the Kylaq Prestige gets an 8-inch fully digital driver’s display, 6-way powered and ventilated front seats, and wireless phone charger.

Both SUVs however come with a 10.1-inch touchscreen, a single-pane sunroof, auto AC, and a 6-speaker sound system.

In terms of safety, both Kushaq and Kylaq offer 6 airbags, electronic stability control, and a rear view camera.

Final Takeaway

The above comparison makes it very clear that the Skoda Kylaq Prestige AT offers better value for money. Not only does it come with additional features compared to the Kushaq Sportline MT, but it also provides the convenience of a 6-speed automatic transmission. On the other hand, while the Kushaq is also well-equipped, it lacks important features such as a wireless phone charger and push-button engine start/stop.

If features are your top priority, and you prefer the convenience of an automatic transmission while also saving Rs 30,000, the Kylaq is definitely the one to consider. However, if you're looking for a larger SUV with more in-cabin space, and are willing to compromise on a few premium features, the Kushaq is also worth considering for its size and stylish exterior.

