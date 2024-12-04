All
Skoda Kylaq Prestige AT vs Skoda Kushaq Sportline 1-litre MT: Which Variant To Pick?

Published On Dec 04, 2024 12:14 PM By Shreyash for Skoda Kylaq

The Skoda Kylaq, in the top-spec Prestige variant, offers more features than the Kushaq’s mid-spec Sportline variant while being more affordable by Rs 30,000

The Skoda Kylaq was launched recently as the Czech automaker’s most affordable offering in India, and it sits below the Skoda Kushaq. However, the mid-spec and higher-spec variants of the Skoda Kylaq are priced closer to some mid-spec variants of the Skoda Kushaq. Here’s how the top-spec Prestige automatic variant of the Kylaq compares to the mid-spec Sportline manual Kushaq.

Price

Skoda Kylaq Prestige AT

Skoda Kushaq Sportline 1-litre MT

Rs 14.40 lakh (introductory)

Rs 14.70 lakh

  • The mid-spec Sportline variant of the Skoda Kushaq is just Rs 30,000 more expensive than the top-spec Prestige automatic variant of the Kylaq.

Dimensions

Dimensions

Skoda Kylaq

Skoda Kushaq

Difference

Length

3995 mm

4225 mm

(-) 230 mm

Width

1783 mm

1760 mm

+ 21 mm

Height

1619 mm

1612 mm

+ 7 mm

Wheelbase

2566 mm

2651 mm

(-) 85 mm

Boot Space

446 litres

385 litres

+ 61 litres

  • Being a compact SUV, the Kushaq is 230 mm longer than the Kylaq, and it also has 85 mm of extra wheelbase that will surely result in a much roomier cabin than that of the Kylaq.

Skoda Kylaq front

  • Surprisingly, the Kylaq is 21 mm wider and 7 mm taller than the Kushaq.

  • Though Kylaq also offers 61 litres of extra boot space over the Kushaq, however the boot space in Kylaq is measured from the roof to the floor, meaning without the parcel tray in use.

Engine And Transmission

Model

Skoda Kylaq Prestige AT

Skoda Kushaq Sportline 1-litre MT

Engine

1-litre turbo-petrol

1-litre turbo-petrol

Power

115 PS

115 PS

Torque

178 Nm

178 Nm

Transmission

6-speed AT

6-speed MT

Skoda Kylaq rear

  • Both Kylaq and Kushaq use a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, having identical power and torque outputs.

  • The Kylaq has a slight advantage here as it gets a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission, that too at Rs 30,000 less.

  • Note that higher-spec variants of the Skoda Kushaq also get the option of a larger 150 PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, available with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 7-speed dual clutch automatic transmission. This larger unit is not available on the Kylaq.

 

Feature Highlights

Features

Skoda Kylaq Prestige AT

Skoda Kushaq Sportline 1-litre MT

Exterior

  • Auto-LED projector headlights

  • LED DRLs

  • LED tail lights

  • 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

  • Roof rails

  • Shark-fin antenna

  • Auto-LED projector headlights

  • LED DRLs

  • LED tail lights

  • Front fog lights

  • 17-inch black alloy wheels

  • Shark-fin antenna

Interior

  • Dual-tone black and grey dashboard

  • Leatherette seat upholstery

  • Front armrest with storage

  • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

  • Leatherette wrapped steering wheel and armrest

  • Ambient lighting

  • Dual-tone black and grey dashboard

  • Fabric seat upholstery with orange and white centre stripes

  • Front armrest with storage

  • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

  • Leatherette wrapped steering wheel

  • Ambient lighting

Comfort and Convenience

  • 8-inch digital driver’s display

  • Auto AC with rear vents

  • Ventilated front seats

  • 6-way powered front seats

  • Cooled glovebox

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Single-pane sunroof

  • Cruise control

  • 60:40 split fold rear seats

  • Push button engine start/stop

  • Auto-dimming IRVM

  • Auto up/down driver’s power window

  • Electrically adjustable and auto-fold ORVMs

  • Analogue cluster with MID (multi-information display)

  • Auto AC with rear vents

  • Cooled glovebox

  • Height adjustable driver’s seat

  • Cruise control

  • 60:40 split fold rear seats

  • Auto-dimming IRVM

  • Electrically adjustable and auto-fold ORVMs

  • Auto up/down driver’s power window

Infotainment

  • 10.1-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 6-speaker sound system

  • 10.1-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 6-speaker sound system

Safety

  • 6 airbags

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • ABS with EBD

  • Rear parking camera

  • Rear parking sensors

  • Rain sensing wipers

  • Rear wiper and washer

  • Rear defoggers

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

  • 6 airbags

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • ABS with EBD

  • Rear parking camera

  • Rain sensing wipers

  • Rear wiper and washer

  • Rear defoggers

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

Skoda Kylaq Dashboard

  • While both Skoda Kylaq and Skoda Kushaq are almost equally equipped, it’s the Kylaq which offers a more value for money with premium features at Rs 30,000 less.

  • Over the Kushaq Sportline, the Kylaq Prestige gets an 8-inch fully digital driver’s display, 6-way powered and ventilated front seats, and wireless phone charger.

Skoda Kushaq 10-inch touchscreen

  • Both SUVs however come with a 10.1-inch touchscreen, a single-pane sunroof, auto AC, and a 6-speaker sound system.

  • In terms of safety, both Kushaq and Kylaq offer 6 airbags, electronic stability control, and a rear view camera.

Final Takeaway

The above comparison makes it very clear that the Skoda Kylaq Prestige AT offers better value for money. Not only does it come with additional features compared to the Kushaq Sportline MT, but it also provides the convenience of a 6-speed automatic transmission. On the other hand, while the Kushaq is also well-equipped, it lacks important features such as a wireless phone charger and push-button engine start/stop.

If features are your top priority, and you prefer the convenience of an automatic transmission while also saving Rs 30,000, the Kylaq is definitely the one to consider. However, if you're looking for a larger SUV with more in-cabin space, and are willing to compromise on a few premium features, the Kushaq is also worth considering for its size and stylish exterior.

