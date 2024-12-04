Skoda Kylaq Prestige AT vs Skoda Kushaq Sportline 1-litre MT: Which Variant To Pick?
Published On Dec 04, 2024 12:14 PM By Shreyash for Skoda Kylaq
The Skoda Kylaq, in the top-spec Prestige variant, offers more features than the Kushaq’s mid-spec Sportline variant while being more affordable by Rs 30,000
The Skoda Kylaq was launched recently as the Czech automaker’s most affordable offering in India, and it sits below the Skoda Kushaq. However, the mid-spec and higher-spec variants of the Skoda Kylaq are priced closer to some mid-spec variants of the Skoda Kushaq. Here’s how the top-spec Prestige automatic variant of the Kylaq compares to the mid-spec Sportline manual Kushaq.
Price
|
Skoda Kylaq Prestige AT
|
Skoda Kushaq Sportline 1-litre MT
|
Rs 14.40 lakh (introductory)
|
Rs 14.70 lakh
-
The mid-spec Sportline variant of the Skoda Kushaq is just Rs 30,000 more expensive than the top-spec Prestige automatic variant of the Kylaq.
Dimensions
|
Dimensions
|
Skoda Kylaq
|
Skoda Kushaq
|
Difference
|
Length
|
3995 mm
|
4225 mm
|
(-) 230 mm
|
Width
|
1783 mm
|
1760 mm
|
+ 21 mm
|
Height
|
1619 mm
|
1612 mm
|
+ 7 mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2566 mm
|
2651 mm
|
(-) 85 mm
|
Boot Space
|
446 litres
|
385 litres
|
+ 61 litres
-
Being a compact SUV, the Kushaq is 230 mm longer than the Kylaq, and it also has 85 mm of extra wheelbase that will surely result in a much roomier cabin than that of the Kylaq.
-
Surprisingly, the Kylaq is 21 mm wider and 7 mm taller than the Kushaq.
-
Though Kylaq also offers 61 litres of extra boot space over the Kushaq, however the boot space in Kylaq is measured from the roof to the floor, meaning without the parcel tray in use.
Engine And Transmission
|
Model
|
Skoda Kylaq Prestige AT
|
Skoda Kushaq Sportline 1-litre MT
|
Engine
|
1-litre turbo-petrol
|
1-litre turbo-petrol
|
Power
|
115 PS
|
115 PS
|
Torque
|
178 Nm
|
178 Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed AT
|
6-speed MT
-
Both Kylaq and Kushaq use a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, having identical power and torque outputs.
-
The Kylaq has a slight advantage here as it gets a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission, that too at Rs 30,000 less.
-
Note that higher-spec variants of the Skoda Kushaq also get the option of a larger 150 PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, available with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 7-speed dual clutch automatic transmission. This larger unit is not available on the Kylaq.
Feature Highlights
|
Features
|
Skoda Kylaq Prestige AT
|
Skoda Kushaq Sportline 1-litre MT
|
Exterior
|
|
|
Interior
|
|
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
|
|
Infotainment
|
|
|
Safety
|
|
-
While both Skoda Kylaq and Skoda Kushaq are almost equally equipped, it’s the Kylaq which offers a more value for money with premium features at Rs 30,000 less.
-
Over the Kushaq Sportline, the Kylaq Prestige gets an 8-inch fully digital driver’s display, 6-way powered and ventilated front seats, and wireless phone charger.
-
Both SUVs however come with a 10.1-inch touchscreen, a single-pane sunroof, auto AC, and a 6-speaker sound system.
-
In terms of safety, both Kushaq and Kylaq offer 6 airbags, electronic stability control, and a rear view camera.
Final Takeaway
The above comparison makes it very clear that the Skoda Kylaq Prestige AT offers better value for money. Not only does it come with additional features compared to the Kushaq Sportline MT, but it also provides the convenience of a 6-speed automatic transmission. On the other hand, while the Kushaq is also well-equipped, it lacks important features such as a wireless phone charger and push-button engine start/stop.
If features are your top priority, and you prefer the convenience of an automatic transmission while also saving Rs 30,000, the Kylaq is definitely the one to consider. However, if you're looking for a larger SUV with more in-cabin space, and are willing to compromise on a few premium features, the Kushaq is also worth considering for its size and stylish exterior.
