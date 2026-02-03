2026 Skoda Kylaq Variant-wise Features On Offer Explained

The Skoda Kylaq was recently given a variant rejig, thanks to which the sub-4m SUV now gets a new lower-spec variant and a fresh top-spec trim along with some revisions to its colour palette. Its revised lineup now has six variants on offer: Classic, Classic Plus (new), Signature, Signature Plus, Prestige, and Prestige Plus (new). In this story, we thought of taking a look at the revised variant-wise features on offer, considering the revision in the SUV’s lineup:

Skoda Kylaq: Exterior

Features Variants Classic Classic Plus Signature Signature Plus Prestige Prestige Plus Gloss black front grille ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ LED headlights with LED DRLs ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅(auto) ✅(auto-projector) ✅(auto-projector) ORVM-mounted LED turn indicators ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Front LED fog lamps with cornering function ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Body coloured ORVMs ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Body coloured door handles ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ (with chrome strip) ✅ (with chrome strip) ✅ (with chrome strip) Front and rear diffuser ✅ (finished in black) ✅ (finished in black) ✅ (finished in silver) ✅ (finished in silver) ✅ (finished in silver) ✅ (finished in silver) Black finished roof rails ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Black strip on tailgate ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Body side cladding ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Wheel arch cladding ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rear spoiler ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Roof antenna ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ (shark fin antenna finished in black) ✅ (shark fin antenna finished in black) ✅ (shark fin antenna finished in black) Wheels Steel wheels without covers (16-inches) Steel wheels with covers (16-inches) Silver-finished Alloy wheels (16-inches) Silver-finished Alloy wheels (16-inches) Dual-tone Alloy wheels (17-inches) Dual-tone Alloy wheels (17-inches)

LED headlights with LED DRLs as standard on the Kylaq. Higher variants get projector headlights with auto function.

LED headlights with LED DRLs as standard on the Kylaq. Higher variants get projector headlights with auto function. The base Classic variant misses out on some niceties such as alloy wheels and front LED fog lamps with cornering function.

We have already covered how different the base and top variants of the SUV look like to help you get a fair idea.

Skoda Kylaq: Interior, Comfort And Convenience

Features Variants Classic Classic Plus Signature Signature Plus Prestige Prestige Plus Dual-tone dashboard ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Chrome-finished door handles ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Chrome insert on the steering wheel ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Leather-wrapped gearshifter knob ❌ ✅ (AT only) ✅ (AT only) ✅ ✅ ✅ Front and rear door armrests upholstery Fabric Fabric Fabric Fabric Leatherette Leatherette Front centre armrest with storage ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rear centre armrest with cup holders ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Cooled glovebox ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ (with sunglass holder) ✅ (with sunglass holder) ✅ (with sunglass holder) Twin cup holders in centre console ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Front and rear LED reading lamps ✅ (front only) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ 2-spoke steering wheel ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ (leather-wrapped) ✅ (leather-wrapped) ✅ (leather-wrapped) USB Type-C ports (x2) in front and rear ❌ ❌ ✅ (rear only) ✅ ✅ ✅ Tilt and telescopic adjustment for steering wheel ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Adjustable headrests for front and rear seats ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Seat upholstery Fabric Fabric Fabric Fabric Leatherette Leatherette 60:40 split-folding rear seats ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rear parcel tray ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Boot lamp ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Height-adjustable driver seat Manual Manual Manual Manual Manual 6-way power-adjustable driver and co-driver seats Ventilated front seats ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Ambient lighting ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Instrument cluster Analogue with coloured TFT screen in the centre Analogue with coloured TFT screen in the centre Analogue with coloured TFT screen in the centre 8-inch all-digital driver’s display 8-inch all-digital driver’s display 8-inch all-digital driver’s display Electrically adjustable ORVMs ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ (with auto- and power-folding functions) ✅ (with auto- and power-folding functions) ✅ (with auto- and power-folding functions) Climate control Manual Manual Manual Auto Auto Auto Keyless entry ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Push-button start/stop ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Adjustable rear AC vents ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Cruise control ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Single-pane sunroof ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ All four power windows ✅ ✅ ✅ (1-touch up/down driver-side) ✅ (1-touch up/down driver-side) ✅ (1-touch up/down driver-side) ✅ (1-touch up/down driver-side) Wireless phone charger ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅

Basics are covered right from the base variant. This includes front and rear adjustable headrests, a tilt and telescopic steering wheel, all four power windows, and a height-adjustable driver seat.

Basics are covered right from the base variant. This includes front and rear adjustable headrests, a tilt and telescopic steering wheel, all four power windows, and a height-adjustable driver seat. However, when you move higher up, you get some niceties in the form of a single-pane sunroof, a cooled glovebox, and even cruise control.

The higher-spec variants of the Skoda SUV get the maximum creature comforts in the form of auto climate control, an 8-inch all-digital driver’s display, 6-way power-adjustable driver and co-driver seats with ventilation, and wireless smartphone charger.

Skoda Kylaq: Infotainment

Features Variants Classic Classic Plus Signature Signature Plus Prestige Prestige Plus Touchscreen Infotainment System ❌ ❌ 7-inches 10.1-inches 10.1-inches 10.1-inches Smartphone connectivity ❌ ❌ ✅ (wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto) ✅ (wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto) ✅ (wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto) ✅ (wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto) Bluetooth connectivity ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ No. of speakers 4 (including two front tweeters) 6 6 6 6 6

As seen in the above table, the lower-spec Classic and Classic Plus variants miss out on a touchscreen infotainment system altogether.

Skoda offers a simple 7-inch infotainment unit in the mid-spec Signature trim with wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. If you want the more premium user experience, you have to stretch to the next-in-line Signature Plus variant from where the Kylaq comes with a bigger 10.1-inch display with wireless smartphone connectivity.

The base-spec variant also misses out on rear speakers, although front tweeters are provided as standard.

Skoda Kylaq: Safety

Features Variants Classic Classic Plus Signature Signature Plus Prestige Prestige Plus Airbags 6 6 6 6 6 6 ABS with EBD ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Electronic stability control (ESC) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Multi-collision brake ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Traction control system (TCS) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ 3-point seatbelts for all seats ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rear parking sensors ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ISOFIX child seat anchorages ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rain-sensing wipers ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rear wiper with washer and defogger ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Hill-hold assist ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Reverse parking camera with guidelines ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅

Skoda has, thankfully, chosen to provide many crucial safety features as standard on the Kylaq. These include six airbags, ESC, 3-point seatbelts for all passengers, and ISOFIX child seat mounts. That said, we would have loved to see features such as a rear wiper with washer and defogger being provided as standard as well.

If you opt for higher-spec variants, you also get a rear parking camera with guidelines, a TPMS, and hill-hold assist.

Skoda Kylaq: Powertrain

Specification 1-litre Turbo-petrol Engine Power 115 PS Torque 178 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT* Claimed Fuel Efficiency 19.68 kmpl (MT), 19.05 kmpl (AT)

Good To Know: Skoda recently achieved a production milestone of the Kylaq SUV that indicates its strong demand among new car buyers.

CarDekho Says…

*AT - torque converter automatic transmission

With the variant rejig, Skoda is trying to offer more value to buyers for a relatively more affordable price. The new variant lineup is surely more feature-rich and buyer-centric that should help Skoda broaden its customer base for the Kylaq. We suggest you pick the lower-spec variants of the Kylaq if you are on a tight budget, else the Signature Plus gets most of the bases covered for most users. For the full top-spec experience, it makes sense to get the Prestige Plus.

Skoda Kylaq: Price And Rivals

The Skoda Kylaq is priced between Rs 7.59 lakh and Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). It goes up against the Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, and Kia Sonet. It also serves as an alternative to sub-4m crossovers such as the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Taisor, while also serving as an option to micro SUVs like the Hyundai Exter and Tata Punch.