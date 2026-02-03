All
    2026 Skoda Kylaq Variant-wise Features On Offer Explained

    The Kylaq’s variant lineup has now been expanded with plenty of niceties being offered in lower variants

    Published On Feb 03, 2026 07:32 PM By Rohit

    834 Views
    Skoda Kylaq

    The Skoda Kylaq was recently given a variant rejig, thanks to which the sub-4m SUV now gets a new lower-spec variant and a fresh top-spec trim along with some revisions to its colour palette. Its revised lineup now has six variants on offer: Classic, Classic Plus (new), Signature, Signature Plus, Prestige, and Prestige Plus (new). In this story, we thought of taking a look at the revised variant-wise features on offer, considering the revision in the SUV’s lineup:

    Skoda Kylaq: Exterior

    Features

    Variants

    Classic

    Classic Plus

    Signature

    Signature Plus

    Prestige

    Prestige Plus

    Gloss black front grille

    LED headlights with LED DRLs

    ✅(auto)

    ✅(auto-projector)

    ✅(auto-projector)

    ORVM-mounted LED turn indicators

    Front LED fog lamps with cornering function

    Body coloured ORVMs

    Body coloured door handles

    ✅ (with chrome strip)

    ✅ (with chrome strip)

    ✅ (with chrome strip)

    Front and rear diffuser

    ✅ (finished in black)

    ✅ (finished in black)

    ✅ (finished in silver)

    ✅ (finished in silver)

    ✅ (finished in silver)

    ✅ (finished in silver)

    Black finished roof rails

    Black strip on tailgate

    Body side cladding

    Wheel arch cladding

    Rear spoiler

    Roof antenna

    ✅ (shark fin antenna finished in black)

    ✅ (shark fin antenna finished in black)

    ✅ (shark fin antenna finished in black)

    Wheels

    Steel wheels without covers (16-inches)

    Steel wheels with covers (16-inches)

    Silver-finished Alloy wheels (16-inches)

    Silver-finished Alloy wheels (16-inches)

    Dual-tone Alloy wheels (17-inches)

    Dual-tone Alloy wheels (17-inches)
    •  LED headlights with LED DRLs as standard on the Kylaq. Higher variants get projector headlights with auto function.

    • The base Classic variant misses out on some niceties such as alloy wheels and front LED fog lamps with cornering function.

    Skoda Kylaq

    Skoda Kylaq: Interior, Comfort And Convenience

    Features

    Variants

    Classic

    Classic Plus

    Signature

    Signature Plus

    Prestige

    Prestige Plus

    Dual-tone dashboard

    Chrome-finished door handles

    Chrome insert on the steering wheel

    Leather-wrapped gearshifter knob

    ✅ (AT only)

    ✅ (AT only)

    Front and rear door armrests upholstery

    Fabric

    Fabric

    Fabric

    Fabric

    Leatherette

    Leatherette

    Front centre armrest with storage

    Rear centre armrest with cup holders

    Cooled glovebox

    ✅ (with sunglass holder)

    ✅ (with sunglass holder)

    ✅ (with sunglass holder)

    Twin cup holders in centre console

    Front and rear LED reading lamps

    ✅ (front only)

    2-spoke steering wheel

    ✅ (leather-wrapped)

    ✅ (leather-wrapped)

    ✅ (leather-wrapped)

    USB Type-C ports (x2) in front and rear

    ✅ (rear only)

    Tilt and telescopic adjustment for steering wheel

    Adjustable headrests for front and rear seats

    Seat upholstery

    Fabric

    Fabric

    Fabric

    Fabric

    Leatherette

    Leatherette

    60:40 split-folding rear seats

    Rear parcel tray

    Boot lamp

    Height-adjustable driver seat

    Manual

    Manual

    Manual

    Manual

    Manual

    6-way power-adjustable driver and co-driver seats

    Ventilated front seats

    Ambient lighting

    Instrument cluster

    Analogue with coloured TFT screen in the centre

    Analogue with coloured TFT screen in the centre

    Analogue with coloured TFT screen in the centre

    8-inch all-digital driver’s display

    8-inch all-digital driver’s display

    8-inch all-digital driver’s display

    Electrically adjustable ORVMs

    ✅ (with auto- and power-folding functions)

    ✅ (with auto- and power-folding functions)

    ✅ (with auto- and power-folding functions)

    Climate control

    Manual

    Manual

    Manual

    Auto

    Auto

    Auto

    Keyless entry

    Push-button start/stop

    Adjustable rear AC vents

    Cruise control

    Single-pane sunroof

    All four power windows

    ✅ (1-touch up/down driver-side)

    ✅ (1-touch up/down driver-side)

    ✅ (1-touch up/down driver-side)

    ✅ (1-touch up/down driver-side)

    Wireless phone charger

    •  Basics are covered right from the base variant. This includes front and rear adjustable headrests, a tilt and telescopic steering wheel, all four power windows, and a height-adjustable driver seat.

    • However, when you move higher up, you get some niceties in the form of a single-pane sunroof, a cooled glovebox, and even cruise control.

    Skoda Kylaq

    • The higher-spec variants of the Skoda SUV get the maximum creature comforts in the form of auto climate control, an 8-inch all-digital driver’s display, 6-way power-adjustable driver and co-driver seats with ventilation, and wireless smartphone charger.

    Skoda Kylaq: Infotainment

    Features

    Variants

    Classic

    Classic Plus

    Signature

    Signature Plus

    Prestige

    Prestige Plus

    Touchscreen Infotainment System

    7-inches

    10.1-inches

    10.1-inches

    10.1-inches

    Smartphone connectivity

    ✅ (wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto)

    ✅ (wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto)

    ✅ (wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto)

    ✅ (wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto)

    Bluetooth connectivity

    No. of speakers

    4 (including two front tweeters)

    6

    6

    6

    6

    6
    •  As seen in the above table, the lower-spec Classic and Classic Plus variants miss out on a touchscreen infotainment system altogether.

    Skoda Kylaq

    • Skoda offers a simple 7-inch infotainment unit in the mid-spec Signature trim with wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. If you want the more premium user experience, you have to stretch to the next-in-line Signature Plus variant from where the Kylaq comes with a bigger 10.1-inch display with wireless smartphone connectivity.

    • The base-spec variant also misses out on rear speakers, although front tweeters are provided as standard.

    Skoda Kylaq: Safety

    Features

    Variants

    Classic

    Classic Plus

    Signature

    Signature Plus

    Prestige

    Prestige Plus

    Airbags

    6

    6

    6

    6

    6

    6

    ABS with EBD

    Electronic stability control (ESC)

    Multi-collision brake

    Traction control system (TCS)

    3-point seatbelts for all seats

    Rear parking sensors

    ISOFIX child seat anchorages

    Rain-sensing wipers

    Rear wiper with washer and defogger

    Hill-hold assist

    Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

    Reverse parking camera with guidelines

    •  Skoda has, thankfully, chosen to provide many crucial safety features as standard on the Kylaq. These include six airbags, ESC, 3-point seatbelts for all passengers, and ISOFIX child seat mounts. That said, we would have loved to see features such as a rear wiper with washer and defogger being provided as standard as well.

    Skoda Kylaq

    • If you opt for higher-spec variants, you also get a rear parking camera with guidelines, a TPMS, and hill-hold assist.

    Skoda Kylaq: Powertrain

    Specification

    1-litre Turbo-petrol Engine

    Power

    115 PS

    Torque

    178 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT, 6-speed AT*

    Claimed Fuel Efficiency

    19.68 kmpl (MT), 19.05 kmpl (AT)
    *AT - torque converter automatic transmission

    Good To Know:

    Skoda recently achieved a production milestone of the Kylaq SUV that indicates its strong demand among new car buyers.

    CarDekho Says…

    With the variant rejig, Skoda is trying to offer more value to buyers for a relatively more affordable price. The new variant lineup is surely more feature-rich and buyer-centric that should help Skoda broaden its customer base for the Kylaq. We suggest you pick the lower-spec variants of the Kylaq if you are on a tight budget, else the Signature Plus gets most of the bases covered for most users. For the full top-spec experience, it makes sense to get the Prestige Plus. 

    Skoda Kylaq: Price And Rivals

    The Skoda Kylaq is priced between Rs 7.59 lakh and Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). It goes up against the Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, and Kia Sonet. It also serves as an alternative to sub-4m crossovers such as the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Taisor, while also serving as an option to micro SUVs like the Hyundai Exter and Tata Punch.

