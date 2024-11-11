All
Skoda Kylaq Explained In 15 Images

Modified On Nov 11, 2024 01:33 PM By Dipan for Skoda Kylaq

The Skoda sub-4m SUV not only has powertrain similarities with its larger Kushaq sibling but also takes some design inspiration inside and out

Skoda Kylaq exterior and interior design explained in 15 images

The Skoda Kylaq was recently introduced in our market as Skoda’s most affordable SUV, with prices starting at Rs 7.89 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). While many of its features draw inspiration from the larger Skoda Kushaq, the Kylaq sports Skoda’s latest design language. Here’s a detailed look at the Kylaq’s exterior and interior design in 15 images:

Front

Skoda Kylaq front

The Skoda Kylaq’s front design is bold, featuring Skoda’s signature all-black grille with the Skoda logo sitting just above it. The grille is flanked by sleek LED DRLs that sit above the main headlight clusters of the SUV.

Skoda Kylaq headlights
Skoda Kylaq front grille and bumper

It sports a modern split-headlight setup, with projector headlights positioned just above the front bumper. The bumper has a black centre and lower section, a mesh-patterned lower grille and a silver skid plate.

Side

2024 Skoda Kylaq side
Skoda Kylaq 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

The Skoda Kylaq’s profile has a clean, simple look. It features 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, silver roof rails, and body-coloured outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs) with integrated turn indicators. A thick black door cladding gives the SUV a more rugged look.

Rear

Skoda Kylaq rear

At the rear, the Skoda Kylaq features wraparound tail lights connected by a black trim with ‘Skoda’ lettering in a chrome finish. The ‘Kylaq’ badge is positioned on the lower left corner of the tailgate.

Skoda Kylaq tail light
Skoda Kylaq

The rear bumper has not been painted (and is hence black), with two reflectors on either side and a chunky silver skid plate lower down. The Kylaq also has a rear wiper, a rear spoiler, and a shark-fin antenna.

Also Read: Skoda Kylaq Expected Prices: Will It Undercut The Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet And Maruti Brezza?

Interior And Features

Skoda Kylaq has front powered seats

Inside, the Skoda Kylaq features a dual-tone cabin theme, with grey upholstery on the seats. The front seats are 6-way electrically adjustable and offer a ventilation function for added comfort.

Skoda Kylaq steering wheel is same as the Skoda Kushaq
Skoda Kylaq dashboard

The twin-spoke steering wheel, 10.1-inch touchscreen, 8-inch digital driver’s display, and touch-enabled AC control panel have all been carried over from the Kushaq. 

The dashboard is highlighted by a grey insert running along the sides of the touchscreen and extending across its length. Notably, all the AC vents have a chrome surround on them.

Skoda Kylaq gear lever

Moving to the centre console, you’ll find the gear lever, cup holders, a wireless phone charger pad, and the parking brake lever, which features a chrome tip. For added convenience, the front passengers get a leatherette-covered centre armrest.

In the rear, the seats come with adjustable headrests and 3-point seatbelts for all passengers. Skoda has also included ISOFIX child seat mounts and a centre armrest with cupholders.

Skoda Kylaq ventilated front seats
Skoda Kylaq single-pane sunroof

Other features include a single-pane sunroof, auto AC with rear vents and an auto-dimming inside rearview mirror (IRVM).

Skoda Kylaq gets 6-way electrically adjustable front seats

The Kylaq’s safety suite includes six airbags (as standard), a rear parking camera and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). It also has a multi-collision-braking system, brake disc wiping, traction control and electronic stability control (ESC).

Powertrain

The Skoda Kylaq comes with a single turbo-petrol engine option, the detailed specifications of which are as follows:

Engine

1-litre turbo-petrol

Power

115 PS

Torque

178 Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT, 6-speed AT* 

*AT = Torque converter automatic transmission

Also Read: Skoda Kylaq vs Key Rivals: Dimensions Compared

Price and Rivals

The Skoda Kylaq is priced from Rs 7.89 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India), with variant-wise prices set to be revealed on December 2. 

It competes with other sub-4m SUVs like the Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger. Additionally, the Skoda Kylaq can be considered an alternative to sub-4m crossovers like the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Taisor

D
Published by
Dipan
