Modified On Aug 11, 2022 10:48 AM By Sonny for Skoda Kodiaq

It will continue to be brought to India in limited numbers

Kodiaq batch of 2022 was sold out within 48 hours of launch.

Units now available for January-March 2023 batch with a Rs 50,000 booking.

Latest prices for Kodiaq now range from Rs 37.49 lakh to Rs 39.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Will continue to be offered with a 190PS 2-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to a 7-speed DSG.

It rivals the likes of the MG Gloster, Toyota Fortuner and Jeep Meridian.

The Skoda Kodiaq is available to purchase once again and bookings are open for units that will arrive between January to March 2023. These units will be more expensive too, their prices hiked uniformly by Rs 1.5 lakh for each variant. They’re priced as follows:

Skoda Kushaq 2022 2023 Style Rs 35.99 lakh Rs 37.49 lakh Sportline Rs 36.99 lakh Rs 38.49 lakh L&K Rs 38.49 lakh Rs 39.99 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom

When the facelifted Kodiaq SUV was launched in January 2022, all units allocated for the year were sold within 48 hours. The carmaker has not revealed how many units are up for grabs this time around but it will open up bookings in a phased manner for the full allocation of 2023. You can try and book yours for a token of Rs 50,000.

The Kodiaq is a premium 4x4 SUV available with just one engine: a 2-litre turbo-petrol mated to a 7-speed DSG and producing 190PS and 230Nm. It is a three-row offering with features like a panoramic sunroof, 12-speaker CANTON sound system, three-zone climate control, and ventilated and heated front seats.

The Skoda Kodiaq is a rival to the likes of the Jeep Meridian, MG Gloster and Toyota Fortuner.

