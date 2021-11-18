Seven Ways The New Maruti Celerio Is Different From The Old Model

Modified On Nov 18, 2021 01:20 PM By Tarun for Maruti Celerio

Since its a generation update, it is no surprise that the hatchback has got a raft of changes

After seven years since its launch, the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio is finally here. And considering it's a generation update, there have been extensive changes to the design and the engine.

In this report, we take you through the seven significant differences between the second-gen Celerio and its predecessor.

New Contemporary Design

The new Celerio is definitely a looker. It has ditched the traditional boxy look for a curvier and more balanced design. Highlights include the blacked-out alloys, slightly raked roofline, and droplet-shaped headlights.

A More Premium Cabin

The new Celerio's cabin is finished in all black with silver highlights compared to its predecessor's dual-tone black and beige theme. Not only does it look better, but it's also more practical and straightforward. The switches, steering wheel, and AC vents are new as well.

More Features

The Celerio now features a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, passive keyless entry, a semi-digital instrument cluster, push-button start/stop, and hill start assist. Other features like manual AC, power windows, fog lamps, and steering-mounted audio controls have been retained.

Slightly Less Powerful But More Efficient Engine

The new-gen hatchback gets a 1-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, the same as the old model. However, the mill now features Maruti's latest DualJet tech and first-in-segment automatic idle-engine start/stop tech. It produces a slightly low 67PS (-1PS) and 89Nm (-2Nm). However, on the brighter side, it is more fuel-efficient than before, returning 26.68kmpl (+5kmpl).

Wider But Shorter Than Predecessor

Dimensions New Old Length 3695mm 3695mm Width 1655mm 1600mm Height 1555mm 1560mm Wheelbase 2453mm 2425mm Fuel Tank Capacity 32 litres 35 litres Boot Capacity 313 litres 235 litres

The new Celerio is based on the HEARTECT platform, making it lighter by 25 kilograms. The new model is wider and has a longer wheelbase, the latter resulting in a more spacious 313-litre boot.

New Colours

The new model retains the Arctic White, Silky Silver, and Glistening Grey colours. Additionally, it now gets three new options: Speedy Blue, Fire Red, and Caffeine Brown.

Price Talk

The 2021 Celerio retails from Rs 4.99 lakh to Rs 6.94 lakh. For reference, the previous-gen hatch was priced from Rs 4.65 lakh to Rs 6 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi). So, as you see, prices have gone up by nearly a lakh.

