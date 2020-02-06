Second-gen Hyundai Creta Makes India-spec Debut At Auto Expo 2020, Will Launch In March

Modified On Feb 06, 2020 02:16 PM By Sonny for Hyundai Creta 2020

The second-gen Creta is more premium than before and comes with all-new engines as well as a ground-up redesign inside-out

Features Hyundai’s latest design language.

New Creta will share BS6 powertrain options -- 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines, 1.4-litre turbo-petrol unit -- with the Kia Seltos.

The new-gen Hyundai compact SUV gets a panoramic sunroof and the latest version of its Blue Link connected car technology.

Hyundai expected to launch 2020 Creta by March 2020 with prices likely to start at just under Rs 10 lakh.

The second-generation of the Hyundai Creta has arrived in India at the Auto Expo 2020. As previewed on the China-spec model, it looks a lot different than before with the addition of more features. It will also get a fresh range of BS6 powertrains.

While the proportions make it recognisable as a Hyundai Creta , it looks completely different when viewed from the front and rear ends. It features the segmented boomerang LED DRLs design with new LED headlamps. The 2020 Creta also features the latest Hyundai cascading grille design unlike the three-slat design on the outgoing model. Around the back, in keeping with the latest trend, it gets a light bar across the boot with a new split-tail lamp design. The entire rear end has been redesigned for a sportier look. Hyundai has showcased it with new 17-inch diamond-cut alloys as well.

The cabin of the 2020 Creta remains a mystery for now as Hyundai has opted to keep it behind locked doors. It is expected to feature a large central display and possibly a semi-digital instrument cluster. Hyundai has confirmed it to feature a more advanced version of its connected car technology, called Blue Link 1.5. The new Creta is also fitted a large panoramic sunroof.

The new-gen Hyundai Creta will get three BS6 engine options, shared with the Kia Seltos compact SUV. The choices are a 1.5-litre petrol engine, 1.5-litre diesel engine, and a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine. All three come mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. Each engine gets an automatic option too -- CVT for the naturally aspirated petrol engine, 6-speed AT for the diesel, and a 7-speed DCT for the turbo-petrol unit.

Hyundai will launch the 2020 Creta in March 2020 with prices expected to range from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 17 lakh. It will continue its rivalry against the likes of the Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, Renault Captur, MG Hector , and Tata Harrier .

