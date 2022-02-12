Published On Feb 12, 2022 08:00 AM By Rohit for Mahindra Alturas G4

Popular models including the XUV700 and Thar have been left out from this month’s offers list

Maximum discounts of up to Rs 81,500 available on the Alturas G4.

Mahindra is offering savings of up to Rs 34,000 on the Scorpio.

The Bolero, Scorpio, XUV300, and Alturas G4 are carrying additional discounts as well.

All offers are valid till the end of February.

Select Mahindra models are being offered with various discounts for the entire month of February. However, the carmaker has not provided any benefits on its new and popular cars like the Thar, XUV700, and Bolero Neo.

Here’s the model-wise distribution of offers:

KUV100 NXT

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 38,055 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 61,055

Mahindra is offering the top-spec K8 trim of the KUV100 NXT with these benefits.

It retails the KUV100 NXT from Rs 6.15 lakh to Rs 7.81 lakh.

Bolero

Offer Amount Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Additional Offers Up to Rs 6,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 24,000

All variants of the Bolero come with the above-mentioned discounts.

The SUV recently got dual airbags as standard.

It is priced between Rs 9 lakh and Rs 10 lakh.

Scorpio

Offer Amount Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 4,000 Additional Offers Up to Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 34,000

These offers are applicable only to the Scorpio’s second-from-base S5 trim.

Mahindra retails the SUV from Rs 13.18 lakh to Rs 18.15 lakh.

The new-gen Scorpio was spied recently, revealing captain seats for the second row.

XUV300

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 30,003 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 25,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 4,000 Additional Offers Up to Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 69,003

The top-spec W8 (O) trim (petrol-manual combine) of the XUV300 is carrying these savings.

Mahindra has priced the sub-4m SUV between Rs 8.16 lakh and Rs 13.67 lakh.

Marazzo

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 5,200 Total Benefits Up to Rs 40,200

These benefits are applicable to the base-spec M2 trim of the Marazzo.

The Mahindra MPV is priced from Rs 12.8 lakh to Rs 15 lakh.

Alturas G4

Offer Amount Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 50,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 11,500 Additional Offers Up to Rs 20,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 81,500

Mahindra is offering both variants of the Alturas G4 with the aforementioned discounts.

The full-size SUV is priced between Rs 28.84 lakh and Rs 31.84 lakh.

Note: The benefits and total discount will vary depending on your chosen variant and location. We request you to contact your nearest Mahindra dealership for full details.

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

