Save Up To Rs 81,500 On Select Mahindra Cars This February
Published On Feb 12, 2022 08:00 AM By Rohit for Mahindra Alturas G4
Popular models including the XUV700 and Thar have been left out from this month’s offers list
Maximum discounts of up to Rs 81,500 available on the Alturas G4.
Mahindra is offering savings of up to Rs 34,000 on the Scorpio.
The Bolero, Scorpio, XUV300, and Alturas G4 are carrying additional discounts as well.
All offers are valid till the end of February.
Select Mahindra models are being offered with various discounts for the entire month of February. However, the carmaker has not provided any benefits on its new and popular cars like the Thar, XUV700, and Bolero Neo.
Here’s the model-wise distribution of offers:
KUV100 NXT
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 38,055
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 20,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 3,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 61,055
Mahindra is offering the top-spec K8 trim of the KUV100 NXT with these benefits.
It retails the KUV100 NXT from Rs 6.15 lakh to Rs 7.81 lakh.
Bolero
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 15,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 3,000
|
Additional Offers
|
Up to Rs 6,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 24,000
All variants of the Bolero come with the above-mentioned discounts.
It is priced between Rs 9 lakh and Rs 10 lakh.
Check out all the latest car deals and discounts here.
Scorpio
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 15,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 4,000
|
Additional Offers
|
Up to Rs 15,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 34,000
These offers are applicable only to the Scorpio’s second-from-base S5 trim.
Mahindra retails the SUV from Rs 13.18 lakh to Rs 18.15 lakh.
The new-gen Scorpio was spied recently, revealing captain seats for the second row.
XUV300
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 30,003
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 25,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 4,000
|
Additional Offers
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 69,003
The top-spec W8 (O) trim (petrol-manual combine) of the XUV300 is carrying these savings.
Mahindra has priced the sub-4m SUV between Rs 8.16 lakh and Rs 13.67 lakh.
Marazzo
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 20,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 15,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 5,200
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 40,200
These benefits are applicable to the base-spec M2 trim of the Marazzo.
The Mahindra MPV is priced from Rs 12.8 lakh to Rs 15 lakh.
Alturas G4
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 50,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 11,500
|
Additional Offers
|
Up to Rs 20,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 81,500
Mahindra is offering both variants of the Alturas G4 with the aforementioned discounts.
The full-size SUV is priced between Rs 28.84 lakh and Rs 31.84 lakh.
Note: The benefits and total discount will vary depending on your chosen variant and location. We request you to contact your nearest Mahindra dealership for full details.
All prices ex-showroom Delhi
