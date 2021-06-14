Save Up To Rs 65,000 On Tata Cars This June

Modified On Jun 14, 2021 12:03 PM By Rohit for Tata Harrier

Benefits include cash discount and exchange bonus with special offers for select corporate employees

Tata is offering the Harrier with maximum benefits of up to Rs 65,000.

The Tiago gets discounts of up to Rs 25,000 while the Tigor comes with savings of up to Rs 30,000.

Only the diesel variants of the Nexon carry discounts of up to Rs 15,000.

All offers are valid until June 30, 2021.

If you’re looking to buy a Tata Tiago, Tigor, Nexon diesel, and/or the Harrier this June, Tata is offering various benefits including a cash discount and an exchange bonus. However, the Nexon EV, Nexon petrol, Altroz, and Safari have been left out from the offers’ list this month as well. Here’s a look at the model-wise discounts valid until June 30, 2021:

Tata Tiago

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Rs 25,000

Tata is offering the Tiago with a cash discount and an exchange bonus but no corporate discount.

The hatchback retails between Rs 4.99 lakh and Rs 6.95 lakh.

Tata Tigor

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Rs 30,000

Tata’s sub-4m sedan gets a Rs 15,000 benefit, split equally as a cash discount and an exchange bonus. However, like its hatchback sibling, the Tigor doesn’t carry any corporate discount.

Tata has priced it from Rs 5.59 lakh to Rs 7.73 lakh.

Tata Nexon

Offer Amount Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000

Tata is offering the exchange bonus only on the diesel-powered Nexon.

The sub-4m SUV is priced between Rs 7.19 lakh and Rs 12.95 lakh.

Tata Harrier

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 40,000 Total Benefits Rs 65,000

These offers are valid on all variants of the Harrier , except the Camo and Dark Editions and the top-spec XZ+ and XZA+, which only get an exchange bonus of up to Rs 40,000.

Tata retails the SUV from Rs 14.29 lakh to Rs 20.81 lakh.

Note: These offers are applicable to select models and their variants, and may vary from one state to the other. There are other offers available exclusively for select corporate employees. We request you to contact your nearest dealership to get all the details.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

