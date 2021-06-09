Entry-level Tata Nexon Diesel Now Pricier By Almost A Lakh
Published On Jun 09, 2021 07:00 PM By Rohit for Tata Nexon
The carmaker has discontinued the previously offered base-spec XE, making the XM the new entry-level variant priced at Rs 9.48 lakh
Along with the XE, Tata has also axed the mid-spec XMA, second-to-top XZ, and higher-specced XZA+ (S) variants.
The XMA (S) is the new entry-level automatic variant, demanding a premium of Rs 52,000 over the former XMA.
The XZA+ (O) is now the only higher-specced variant to get a sunroof in the Nexon diesel-AMT’s lineup.
The Nexon continues to be priced between Rs 7.19 lakh and Rs 12.95 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
Tata has discontinued select variants of the diesel-powered Nexon. It says the revision is due to market feedback.
|
Diesel Variant
|
Transmission
|
Status
|
XE
|
MT
|
Discontinued
|
XM
|
MT, AMT (XMA)
|
XMA discontinued
|
XM (S)
|
MT, AMT [XMA (S)]
|
Available
|
XZ
|
MT
|
Discontinued
|
XZ+
|
MT, AMT (XZA+)
|
Available
|
XZ+ (S)
|
MT, AMT [XZA+ (S)]
|
XZA+ (S) discontinued
|
XZ+ (O)
|
MT, AMT [XZA+ (O)]
|
Available
The following variants have been dropped: base-spec XE, mid-spec XMA, second-to-top XZ, and top-spec XZA+ (S). It means the most affordable diesel variant is now priced at Rs 9.48 lakh, almost a lakh more than the now-discontinued XE.
The XMA (that retailed at Rs 10.08 lakh) was the entry-level variant with an automatic gearbox but since it’s been axed, the XMA (S) -- priced at Rs 10.60 lakh -- becomes the most affordable diesel-automatic variant. Also, the discontinuation of the XZA+ (S) -- which was priced at Rs 12.48 lakh -- indicates you’ll now have to shell out Rs 30,000 more to buy the XZA+ (O), which is the sunroof-equipped higher variant of the diesel-AMT Nexon.
In little more than a month’s time, the Tata SUV has been subjected to multiple updates such as the removal of physical controls for the infotainment system, the discontinuation of the Tectonic Blue shade, and addition of newly designed alloy wheels. No other changes have been made to its equipment list and it continues to come with cruise control, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a sunroof, dual front airbags, and a rear parking camera.
The Nexon is equipped with either a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine (120PS/170Nm) or a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine (110PS/260Nm). Both can be had with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed AMT.
Tata has priced the SUV from Rs 7.19 lakh to Rs 12.95 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The Nexon fights it out with the likes of the Renault Kiger, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.
