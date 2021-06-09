Entry-level Tata Nexon Diesel Now Pricier By Almost A Lakh

Published On Jun 09, 2021 07:00 PM By Rohit for Tata Nexon

The carmaker has discontinued the previously offered base-spec XE, making the XM the new entry-level variant priced at Rs 9.48 lakh

Along with the XE, Tata has also axed the mid-spec XMA, second-to-top XZ, and higher-specced XZA+ (S) variants.

The XMA (S) is the new entry-level automatic variant, demanding a premium of Rs 52,000 over the former XMA.

The XZA+ (O) is now the only higher-specced variant to get a sunroof in the Nexon diesel-AMT’s lineup.

The Nexon continues to be priced between Rs 7.19 lakh and Rs 12.95 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Tata has discontinued select variants of the diesel-powered Nexon. It says the revision is due to market feedback.

Diesel Variant Transmission Status XE MT Discontinued XM MT, AMT (XMA) XMA discontinued XM (S) MT, AMT [XMA (S)] Available XZ MT Discontinued XZ+ MT, AMT (XZA+) Available XZ+ (S) MT, AMT [XZA+ (S)] XZA+ (S) discontinued XZ+ (O) MT, AMT [XZA+ (O)] Available

The following variants have been dropped: base-spec XE, mid-spec XMA, second-to-top XZ, and top-spec XZA+ (S). It means the most affordable diesel variant is now priced at Rs 9.48 lakh, almost a lakh more than the now-discontinued XE.

The XMA (that retailed at Rs 10.08 lakh) was the entry-level variant with an automatic gearbox but since it’s been axed, the XMA (S) -- priced at Rs 10.60 lakh -- becomes the most affordable diesel-automatic variant. Also, the discontinuation of the XZA+ (S) -- which was priced at Rs 12.48 lakh -- indicates you’ll now have to shell out Rs 30,000 more to buy the XZA+ (O), which is the sunroof-equipped higher variant of the diesel-AMT Nexon.

In little more than a month’s time, the Tata SUV has been subjected to multiple updates such as the removal of physical controls for the infotainment system , the discontinuation of the Tectonic Blue shade , and addition of newly designed alloy wheels . No other changes have been made to its equipment list and it continues to come with cruise control, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a sunroof, dual front airbags, and a rear parking camera.

The Nexon is equipped with either a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine (120PS/170Nm) or a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine (110PS/260Nm). Both can be had with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed AMT.

Tata has priced the SUV from Rs 7.19 lakh to Rs 12.95 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The Nexon fights it out with the likes of the Renault Kiger , Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza .

Read More on : Nexon AMT