Save Up To Rs 3.06 Lakh On A Mahindra Car This February

Published On Feb 12, 2021 03:09 PM for Mahindra XUV500

The carmaker is offering a maximum exchange bonus of up to Rs 50,000

The Alturas G4 gets the most savings of up to Rs 3.06 lakh.

All Mahindra models carry additional offers of up to Rs 20,000, except the Marazzo and KUV100 NXT.

The second-gen Thar does not get any discounts.

All offers are valid until February 2021.

Mahindra recently introduced the petrol-AMT variants of the XUV300 . While they do not come with any discounts, the carmaker is offering benefits of up to Rs 3.06 lakh on its other models, including the Scorpio and Marazzo. The Thar, however, is left out from the offers list this time as well. Here’s how much you can save on a Mahindra car until February 28, 2021:

Models Cash Discount Exchange Bonus Corporate Discount Additional Offers Total Benefits XUV300 Up to Rs 10,000 Up to Rs 25,000 Up to Rs 4,500 Up to Rs 5,000 Up to Rs 44,500 XUV500 Up to Rs 36,800 Up to Rs 20,000 Up to Rs 9,000 Up to Rs 15,000 Up to Rs 80,800 Scorpio Up to Rs 10,002 Up to Rs 15,000 Up to Rs 4,500 Up to Rs 10,000 Up to Rs 39,502 Bolero Up to Rs 3,500 Up to Rs 10,000 Up to Rs 4,000 Up to Rs 6,550 Up to Rs 24,050 Alturas G4 Up to Rs 2.20 lakh Up to Rs 50,000 Up to Rs 16,000 Up to Rs 20,000 Up to Rs 3.06 lakh KUV100 NXT Up to Rs 38,055 Up to Rs 20,000 Up to Rs 4,000 -- Up to Rs 62,055 Marazzo Up to Rs 20,000 Up to Rs 15,000 Up to Rs 6,000 -- Up to Rs 41,000

The Alturas G4 carries the maximum discount of up to Rs 3.06 lakh.

All models get additional offers of up to Rs 20,000, save for the KUV100 NXT and Marazzo.

Mahindra has increased the savings on the XUV500 from Rs 59,000 last month to Rs 80,800.

Check out all the latest car deals and discounts here .

Note: The abovementioned offers are applicable in Delhi. However, offers in other cities will be almost the same. Please note that benefits may vary depending on the chosen variant. Hence, we request you to contact your nearest Mahindra dealership for full details.

