Save Up To Rs 3.06 Lakh On A Mahindra Car This February

Published On Feb 12, 2021 03:09 PM By Rohit for Mahindra XUV500

The carmaker is offering a maximum exchange bonus of up to Rs 50,000

  • The Alturas G4 gets the most savings of up to Rs 3.06 lakh.

  • All Mahindra models carry additional offers of up to Rs 20,000, except the Marazzo and KUV100 NXT.

  • The second-gen Thar does not get any discounts.

  • All offers are valid until February 2021.

Mahindra recently introduced the petrol-AMT variants of the XUV300. While they do not come with any discounts, the carmaker is offering benefits of up to Rs 3.06 lakh on its other models, including the Scorpio and Marazzo. The Thar, however, is left out from the offers list this time as well. Here’s how much you can save on a Mahindra car until February 28, 2021:

Models

Cash Discount

Exchange Bonus

Corporate Discount

Additional Offers

Total Benefits

XUV300

Up to Rs 10,000

Up to Rs 25,000

Up to Rs 4,500

Up to Rs 5,000

Up to Rs 44,500

XUV500

Up to Rs 36,800

Up to Rs 20,000

Up to Rs 9,000

Up to Rs 15,000

Up to Rs 80,800

Scorpio

Up to Rs 10,002

Up to Rs 15,000

Up to Rs 4,500

Up to Rs 10,000

Up to Rs 39,502

Bolero

Up to Rs 3,500

Up to Rs 10,000

Up to Rs 4,000

Up to Rs 6,550

Up to Rs 24,050

Alturas G4

Up to Rs 2.20 lakh

Up to Rs 50,000

Up to Rs 16,000

Up to Rs 20,000

Up to Rs 3.06 lakh

KUV100 NXT

Up to Rs 38,055

Up to Rs 20,000

Up to Rs 4,000

--

Up to Rs 62,055

Marazzo

Up to Rs 20,000

Up to Rs 15,000

Up to Rs 6,000

--

Up to Rs 41,000

Mahindra Alturas G4

  • The Alturas G4 carries the maximum discount of up to Rs 3.06 lakh.

  • All models get additional offers of up to Rs 20,000, save for the KUV100 NXT and Marazzo.

Mahindra XUV500

  • Mahindra has increased the savings on the XUV500 from Rs 59,000 last month to Rs 80,800.

  • Check out all the latest car deals and discounts here.

Note: The abovementioned offers are applicable in Delhi. However, offers in other cities will be almost the same. Please note that benefits may vary depending on the chosen variant. Hence, we request you to contact your nearest Mahindra dealership for full details.

Read More on : XUV500 diesel

Write your Comment on Mahindra XUV500

