Roofless Maruti Dzire Concept Makes For A Racy Convertible

Modified On Jan 19, 2022 06:06 PM By CarDekho for Maruti Swift Dzire

It’s a sleek, widebody sports car that’s fit for a racetrack

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is a refined, fuel efficient and comfortable subcompact sedan, but you can’t exactly call it ‘interesting’. A new render from Bimble Designs fixes that by chopping off the roof, lowering the car and adding gigantic wheels. Check out the car rendered in the video below:

The new matte dark grey paint scheme does better justice to the Dzire’s body lines than any of the colours available from the factory. At the front, the Dzire’s stock headlights and LED DRLs are unchanged, but the trim around the fog lamps (chrome on the stock car) is finished in a bright red colour. The bumper features a gloss black lip at the bottom for better aerodynamics, and a new mesh grille replaces the slatted black plastic grille that the Dzire comes with as stock.

Thick fender flares accompany the sedan’s wider stance, and it looks properly squat with side skirts with red inserts that further reduce the gap between the road and the bodywork. At the rear, the only changes are modified LED taillights and blacked-out trim bits.

Inside, the Maruti Dzire convertible concept has a shiny, tan seat upholstery. The stock Dzire’s interiors are black-and-beige, but the convertible has brown door fabric and panels. The dashboard is all-black, broken up by a wood-finish trim piece.

As stock, the Dzire’s 1.2-litre petrol engine is enthusiastic, but it is far from being as sporty as the convertible’s appearance suggests. It makes 90PS and 113Nm and comes paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. Nevertheless, it helps make the Dzire one of the most affordable sedans you can buy in India.

Concepts such as these help us visualise how our favourite vehicles would turn out as convertibles. Indian carmakers don’t offer any soft-top models (barring the Mahindra Thar SUV), and it’s not easy or legal to modify existing cars with a folding cloth roof. But you probably can’t deny that the Tata Punch convertible rendered below is irresistible:

A convertible Maruti Suzuki Dzire may not be as practical or even as affordable as the subcompact sedan on which it is based. But it still looks sweeter, sleeker and more desirable. Let us know in the comments which car you’d like to see without a roof.

