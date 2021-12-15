Published On Dec 15, 2021 05:58 PM By CarDekho for Mahindra XUV700

It’s a 4x4 off-roading pickup truck with a diesel engine that’s boosted to 200PS

Mahindra has been busy coming up with new SUV models such as the Thar, XUV700 and upcoming Scorpio, but pickup trucks are still sorely missing from the carmaker’s lineup. The artists behind the Instagram page NStreet Designs have now digitally rendered a new concept pickup, the Mahindra XUV700 Getaway, as an off-roading truck. As evident from the name, it’s based on the carmaker’s latest and high-in-demand SUV, the XUV700. Check out the images of the extreme transformation.

At the front, the familiar XUV700 fascia with its C-shaped DRLs is accompanied by a tall stance, off-roading bumper and a large skid plate. The roof and floor end after the B-pillar for a proper twin-cab layout. Cut and flared fenders feature thicker plastic cladding than the stock SUV. A tough, weight-bearing roof rack sits snugly atop the truck, equipped with an LED light bar that would be useful while off-roading in low-light conditions.

The roof rack is necessary because most of the space in the truck bed is taken up by a frame mount that holds not one, but two spare off-roading wheels. The tailgate features a bold ‘Mahindra’ logo and a ‘4x4’ badge, and side steps are provided to help passengers climb into the lifted cabin.

Its tall and wide stance comes from a ladder-frame chassis that underpins the SUV’s original unibody (monocoque) frame. Its wheelbase is certainly longer than the SUV, and the track width (distance between two wheels on the same axle) seems to be wider as well.

Also read: Anand Mahindra Reacts To Amitabh Bachchan-themed Mahindra Thar

As far as off-road capability goes, the Mahindra XUV700 Getaway pickup truck is much better equipped than the all-wheel-drive (AWD) urban SUV it is based on. Giant off-roading tyres aside, the pickup gets a new lifted suspension, 4x4 system, and a limited-slip rear differential. The multi-spoke wheels seem smaller than the stock SUV’s 18-inch rims, and the rim edge is coloured in the same custom blue shade as the pickup truck.

Under the bonnet lies Mahindra’s 2.2-litre diesel engine paired with an automatic transmission. It makes 155PS in the MX trim of the stock SUV, and 185PS in the AX variants. In this pickup truck, it has been modified to produce 200PS of power and, likely, more torque than the stock SUV’s 450Nm. For reference, the Isuzu D-Max produces 165PS and 360Nm with its 1.9-litre turbo diesel.

The Mahindra XUV700 Getaway seems brilliant in concept, but in real life such a project would require extensive tinkering and expensive aftermarket components. If Mahindra decides to realise such a vehicle, it’ll likely have to engineer a new monocoque truck frame similar to the one in the Ford Maverick.

Mahindra has offered the Scorpio Getaway for private car buyers in the past, but the pickup truck segment has never been popular in India. Mahindra still offers the Bolero pickup truck as a commercial vehicle, but when it comes to private buyers, the carmaker seems to have re-focused its sights on SUVs.

Nevertheless, with new models on the horizon, the pickup truck market in India could gather some steam in 2022. If Mahindra joins the lot with a new Getaway model, it’ll rival the Isuzu D-Max and V-Cross, and the upcoming Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger. Let us know in the comments how much you want a pickup truck revival from Mahindra.

Source

Read More on : XUV700 on road price