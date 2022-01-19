The Top 5 Mass Market Cars That Can Be Fitted With 6 Airbags With Minimal Changes

Published On Jan 19, 2022 10:28 AM By Sonny

These are models that can be fitted with added airbags but don’t offer them yet

Safety features in cars have been a high priority in the Indian market for the last few years as the government has forced carmakers to offer more of them as standard by introducing new regulations. Most recently, the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has drafted a mandate to include side airbags for front and rear passengers as the new standard safety kit.

Many mass market models priced below Rs 10 lakh don’t offer six airbags in any variant and most would require additional structural changes to incorporate the additional airbags. However, we do get some models here that are essentially the same as those with six airbags in other countries. Thus, it would be relatively easier to offer the added safety measures on these cars than others. Here are the top 5 mass market models that could be offered with six airbags without significant updates:

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

The third generation of the Hyundai i10 is a global model, sold in India as the taller and longer Grand i10 Nios. In the UK, this hatchback is available with up to six airbags (front, front-side and curtain). Since the UK-spec and the India-spec models have very similar underpinnings, it would seem logical that the Grand i10 Nios is already capable of offering six airbags. It is currently offered with just dual front airbags.

Hyundai Aura

While the Aura is not a global offering, it is the sedan version of the Grand i10 Nios hatchback. Since the i10 is expected to be compatible with six airbags, the Aura by extension should be able to offer them as well.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

The Swift, one of the best-selling cars in India, is also a popular hatchback in other countries. In the UK, it is offered with six airbags (as a Suzuki offering) and more safety features than the India-spec model. In terms of design and build, there are almost no differences between the two, suggesting that the Swift is ready to offer six airbags. Currently, no Maruti offers more than the basic dual front airbags in its lineup.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis

Like the Swift, the Ignis is also offered in multiple countries including the UK, where it is offered with six airbags. While we probably won’t get an AWD version of the hatchback, it is ready to be offered with the added safety features if the new MoRTH mandate was to be implemented.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

The Baleno currently offered in India is no longer on sale in the UK but it is available in Australia with six airbags as standard. It is due to be launched in its facelifted avatar soon and it could well be equipped with the side and curtain airbags as part of the update.

Other automotive brands such as Tata, Renault and Nissan are yet to offer any of their affordable models with six airbags in any variant. The newer offerings like the Kiger and Magnite raised the bar slightly with two side airbags for their higher trims. Meanwhile, upcoming Maruti models like the new S-Cross and Vitara Brezza are likely to offer up to six airbags to match rival offerings from Hyundai and Kia.